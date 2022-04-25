Community turns out to see MCHS students promenade

The red carpet was rolled out for Mason City High School students Saturday.

"All Things Hollywood" was the theme for the River Hawks' grand march, which allowed an opportunity for parents and friends to see students off to prom. Each supporter gathered in the common space, eagerly awaiting the parade of young adults.

Suit up: North Iowa schools anticipate the return of prom "Everyone's excited for (prom) because it's the high school experience and you really haven't gotten to do that with the past couple years of COVID."

Despite heavy rain and high winds, smiles shined on students' faces. All of them did their best to run from their cars to the building in order to stay as dry as possible.

The common space was decorated with a large glitter star with the word "Hollywood" attached to it. A red carpet led the stars of the night to the FEMA room, located on the high school campus, where the dance was being held.

Mason City teacher John Lee acted as emcee for the evening, booming students' names through the microphone. Students and their dates, group, or solo took center stage in their dresses and tuxes.

Parents were quick to get out their phones to take photos of their children when they were next in line. Cheers and compliments were given to each student walking in grand march.

"My daughter was a senior in 2020 and wasn't able to do this," said Abigail Lee, parent of one of the students in grand march. "To watch them be able to participate in this and be able to actually go through and have prom, I think it is a nice end for the seniors."

The march lasted more than an hour with last people to walk through being prom advisers Kerri Foley and Madison Beenken.

Hollywood-related decor lined the hall to the FEMA room, with large gold stars taped to the windows. In the cafeteria, students could relax in the photo shoot area or munch on some popcorn.

Waka Flocka's "No Hands" echoed out of the dance room as students sang along. It was a night to remember and a highlight of their high school careers.

