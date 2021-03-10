Community steps up to meet incredible demands of non-profits

Since the pandemic struck, the kitchen has seen a sizable increase in the amount of people seeking meals. In 2019, the kitchen served 45,462 total meals, and in 2020 that number rose to 54,864.

“For the most part, we’ve just seen a large increase,” Director Amanda Ragan said. “Last year, we had 1,000 unduplicated services. We try to register people, but we don’t get everybody. We see a lot of circumstances that we didn’t before.”

The kitchen also had to take special precautions, such as a mask requirement for volunteers, as many are in the older age bracket that is most severely affected by the virus.

“In the past, we would open the kitchen up, and people could come in for coffee, and it was sort of a warming place for people when they didn’t have a place to go,” Ragan said. “Right now, because of the health concerns, we don’t open until 11 o’clock and people can come in and get the carry-outs, bread, and other bakery items. So that is a little different. We’re more restrictive of the traffic in and out of the kitchen.”

According to Ragan, the organization has weathered the storm, thanks in large part to donations from the community.