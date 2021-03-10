Community steps up to meet incredible demands of non-profits

In normal times, day to day life can be a struggle for nonprofit organizations.
In the wake of COVID-19, that struggle has only gotten more difficult, but North Iowa’s nonprofit organizations have found ways to adjust as demand for services has gone through the roof.
At places like Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank, life looks much different than it did just a year ago. No longer are people allowed to come in and browse for items. Now, a masked volunteer will meet the clients outside, and show them a list of what items the food bank has available, which the client then fills out with the items they need. Only two people are allowed into the facility at once.
Because of these new restrictions, and a shortage of volunteers, there isn’t as much choice as there once was, according to volunteer Ozzie Ohl, but the local community has helped the food bank purchase the most important items.
“It's much less variety than what we were able to offer before, but it's the only way that our all volunteer staff can be safe and get this done with the shortest possible waiting time for those who are waiting,” Ohl said. “Now our clients order most of what they need and volunteers gather it together.”
Over at Community Kitchen of North Iowa, food is now being served in carry-out fashion, rather than having clients come in and sit down for their meal. Masks are required.
Since the pandemic struck, the kitchen has seen a sizable increase in the amount of people seeking meals. In 2019, the kitchen served 45,462 total meals, and in 2020 that number rose to 54,864.
“For the most part, we’ve just seen a large increase,” Director Amanda Ragan said. “Last year, we had 1,000 unduplicated services. We try to register people, but we don’t get everybody. We see a lot of circumstances that we didn’t before.”
The kitchen also had to take special precautions, such as a mask requirement for volunteers, as many are in the older age bracket that is most severely affected by the virus.
“In the past, we would open the kitchen up, and people could come in for coffee, and it was sort of a warming place for people when they didn’t have a place to go,” Ragan said. “Right now, because of the health concerns, we don’t open until 11 o’clock and people can come in and get the carry-outs, bread, and other bakery items. So that is a little different. We’re more restrictive of the traffic in and out of the kitchen.”
According to Ragan, the organization has weathered the storm, thanks in large part to donations from the community.
“We were able to keep up with the demand because of the generosity,” Ragan said. “We saw an increase in the amount of people that stepped up to give. Some people gave their stimulus check to us, and we’ve always had a generous community. We had an outstanding group of individuals and businesses that came forward when the need was there.”
At One Vision, an organization that provides in-home and employment assistance to people with physical or mental disabilities, 2020 was an extremely challenging year.
"It has been a very hard, difficult time for anybody with a disability to be just alone during this time," employment specialist Jeri Bell said. "They don't have the common supports that most of us do, or have the ability to intermingle even from a distance, due to lack of transportation or lack of work."
A lot of Bell's clients work in the restaurant industry, and with many pivoting their focus to takeout and to-go orders, much of the available work dried up. Even now, with restaurants starting to open back up, Bell says, many employers are hurting financially and do not have the same level of jobs available for her clients.
"They don't have that extra dollar for folks with disabilities to maybe do a specified job," Bell said. "Now, they are expected to do more. It has hindered that ability."
During the spring, when many business shut down, Bell and her fellow employment specialists transitioned to a role where they helped with in-home services, and called their clients every week to check in. If they couldn't find jobs for them, Bell wanted to make sure that nobody felt alone.
"It's just keeping those lines of communications open so they don't feel so isolated," Bell said. "One Vision is amazing at that, putting people first."
Many nonprofits struggled with fundraising in 2020, because of an inability hold in-person events. One Vision, for instance, couldn't do its fundraising walk, or the annual Festival of Trees.
"All those major fundraising events were just gone." Bell said.
One group that stepped up to help was United Way of North Central Iowa. In the early days of the pandemic, United Way started a COVID-19 emergency fund. According to CEO Jen Arends, the organization raised about $110,000 for the fund, which they distributed in three separate ways.
Around $56,000 of that fund, according to Arends, went to 21 different area nonprofits for things like increased food assistance, technology needs, and increased PPE supplies.
$40,000 of the fund, in partnership with North Iowa Community Action and The Salvation Army, was used for direct individual assistance for people impacted by COVID, covering mostly things like water and utility bills. The third chunk of money went to area food banks to address food insecurity.
While the aid definitely helped, Arends says that because of the lack of fundraisers this year, along with the unexpected costs associated with the pandemic, many nonprofits are still struggling.
According to Arends, United Way’s own fundraising campaign saw a 20 percent decrease in 2020.
“Those (events) bring in a lot of money for those organizations, and they weren’t able to do them last year. That takes a huge hit for their budget,” Arends said. “Providing services in a COVID-19 is sometimes very difficult. The increased sanitation and PPE have put a strain, because none of us planned for it.”
Overall, each of the nonprofits seems to agree that monetary donations and volunteer hours are the best way for people to make a difference.
“The best way to help is to donate money, and not food items,” Ohl said of Hawkeye Harvest. “A food item donation requires much much more time by volunteers. It takes more time separating, organizing and stocking, plus there are Covid-19 concerns too. We are trying our very best to provide those basic items so that is what we are trying to purchase.”
As the pandemic continues, people all across the community will continue to need assistance from places like the Community Kitchen, Hawkeye Harvest, and United Way. While they each have faced unique challenges, the organizations say that the support of the community has kept each of them going.
“The needs for our community have been really exacerbated by the pandemic,” Arends said. “Some of the largest impacted have been retail service and hospitality, and those are our major employers in the region. I just want to make sure that people know they should support the great non-profit community that we have.”
