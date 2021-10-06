Community members give Von Ehwegen a wheely good farewell

With any long period of service to an organization and to the community, a heartfelt sendoff is something to honk about.

A car parade of friends and local support traveled to Lime Creek Nature Center on Tuesday night to give their well wishes to conservation education manager Todd Von Ehwegen on his retirement.

Von Ehwegen has been working and educating at the Lime Creek Nature Center for over 30 years. In that time, he has done thousands of educational programs for the community and at schools.

The support organizer, Debby Friedrichs, said she coordinated the parade to show Von Ehwegen the impact that he has made at the Lime Creek Nature Center.

“The nature center has grown so much in those 30 years and we certainly can attribute a lot of it to Todd,” said Debby Friedrichs.

Debby Friedrichs organized the surprise to be right after the Lime Creek Nature Center’s board meeting, which wrapped up after 7:45 p.m. When the time came to surprise Von Ehwegen, Debby Friedrichs told him to go outside due to some “ruckus going on.”

Von Ehwegen was met with over ten cars honking their horns and displaying homemade signs wishing him the best of luck with his retirement.

“My first reaction was what is happening because the horns were honking and I didn’t know what was going on but I figured it out. I was kind of overwhelmed with emotion. I’m just really appreciative that they would do something like that for me,” said Von Ehwegen.

Every car stopped so the passengers, while having big smiles on their faces, could say good luck and hand Von Ehwegen a card.

Rita Goranson came to know Von Ehwegen by coming to the nature center and helping out with activities. Because of the work he had done for both kids and the community, Goranson came out that cool night to wish Von Ehwegen a happy retirement.

“He was so cool with the kids. He handles snakes and animals and that I felt was always really fun to see him and how he could interact with the kids and animals,” said Goranson.

Goranson said she hopes that Von Ehwegen enjoys retirement to its fullest by doing his favorite activities.

“Todd is just a wonderful guy, he really is. I really hope he enjoys his retirement, that he uses it to hunt and fish and enjoy life. He’s worked hard,” said Goranson.

Bob Friedrichs, who came out to support, got to know Von Ehwegen through coming to the nature center and the presentations he would give to services clubs.

“He’s given quite a few presentations over the years,” said Bob Friedrichs. “He cares about what he’s doing and he likes to share that knowledge and expertise with people of all sorts of ages.”

Bob Friedrichs said Von Ehwegen had left a big impression and was a driving force at the Lime Creek Nature Center. Bob Friedrichs added that Von Ehwegen’s “steadiness” was a trait he appreciated.

“He’s just an even keel. Doesn’t get too up or too down. He’s just steady but knowledgeable in that steadiness,” said Bob Friedrichs.

Debby Friedrichs said she was happy to see the support that came out for Von Ehwegen and that the weather was perfect for the parade.

“I know that that it will mean a lot to (Von Ehwegen) when he looks back on it,” said Debby Friedrichs.

Von Ehwegen says the parade made an impact on him and made him realize how appreciated he is by people.

“You put work in year after year and you know you are having an impact. But to have people that you really respect and appreciate tell you what an impact you’ve had, that really hits home,” said Von Ehwegen. “It’s just an indescribable feeling. You just feel really good about the work that you have done through the years and that you’ve been appreciated.”

Von Ehwegen gave thanks to those who came out to support him that night and to the Lime Creek Nature Center supporters over the years.

“Thanks to everybody in North Iowa that have been so supportive of Lime Creek Nature Center over the years. We would never be able to make it without the support of the community that we have here,” said Von Ehwegen.

Von Ehwegen’s next steps are to take things “a day at a time” and enjoy his passions more freely.

