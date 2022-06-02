Community Kitchen's Volunteer of the Year honored

The Community Kitchen in Mason City recently honored its 2021 Volunteer of the Year, Char Lubbert.

“Char is extremely dedicated to the kitchen” said Karen Handeland, Executive Director of the Community Kitchen.

Lubbert has been volunteering at the Community Kitchen for years, and Handeland said that she is incredibly humble in her service.

“Char has given so many hours of her time here,” said Handeland, “it was an easy decision to make.”

Lubbert was presented with an engraved clock at the ceremony, where her humility was noted as she noted all of the other volunteers that have done great work with her.

Handeland said the Community Kitchen has fantastic volunteers, and it's been honored to have so many helpful individuals serving the community as more people are in need of the Community Kitchen’s services.

Along with people like Char who volunteer in the kitchen, Handeland noted many volunteers who donate supplies or food, and others who donate money.

The Community Kitchen’s relationship with Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank was noted as being incredibly helpful to the people of North Iowa who are facing increased need with inflation.

Along with honoring the many volunteers and contributors to the Community Kitchen, the 2022 Board of Directors were announced, with two members being added to the board.

Brigitte Wilkins is new to the Board of Directors, while Chuck Cooper returns, having served on the board early on in the history of the Community Kitchen.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.