Community Kitchen serves more than 45,000 in 2019

The Community Kitchen of North Iowa recently held its annual meeting.

In 2019, 45,462 meals were served at the facility on North Monroe Avenue. Since 1997, more than 1.5 million meals have been served by the volunteer-run organization.

"The Community Kitchen is very proud we are able to continue serving those who depend on us in our seven-county service area,” said Jessica Reith, president of The Kitchen Board of Directors. "We are gratified to be able to be of service to our North Iowa communities for 38 years. Additionally, we are proud of the record of serving a million and a half meals in the past 23 years. Be assured, The Kitchen will continue to be at the forefront of the fight against hunger in our area.”

Larry Fitzgerald, of Mason City, was named “2019 Community Kitchen Volunteer of the Year” during the meeting.

The new 2020 Board of Directors was also announced at the meeting: Megan Studer, president; Linda Brunsvold, secretary-treasurer; and board members Michael Davis, Molly Raulie, Mary Lu Barnekow, The Rev. Father Kenneth Gehling, Michelle Jurgens, Wally Reidel, and Jessica Reith as the past-president.