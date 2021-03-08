Community Kitchen saw record demand in 2020

In COVID-19 pandemic-encumbered 2020, The Community Kitchen of North Iowa Inc., continued its mission and served 54,864 meals to hungry North Iowans, nearly 10,000 more meals than 2019.

Volunteers recently gathered for The Community Kitchen's annual meeting, where the Volunteer of the Year was named and new board members were elected.

Ken Kline, from Mason City, was selected as the 2020 Community Kitchen Volunteer of the Year.

“An invaluable component to our success is that we are extremely blessed to have so many volunteers who have stepped forward to help us prepare and serve our noon and evening meals,” said Kitchen Director Amanda Ragan. “Additionally, the people who go out every day to glean food items from local grocery stores and super markets are very special blessings for us. Each is selfless in helping feed those who need a meal and each is dedicated to helping those who struggle with food insecurity. Their service has never been more crucial than right now.”

Since mid-March of last year, because of COVID-19, The Kitchen has been providing only carryout meals to our clients at our noon and evening meal services, said Megan Studer, president of The Kitchen Board of Directors.

