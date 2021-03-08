Community Kitchen saw record demand in 2020

In COVID-19 pandemic-encumbered 2020, The Community Kitchen of North Iowa Inc., continued its mission and served 54,864 meals to hungry North Iowans, nearly 10,000 more meals than 2019.
Volunteers recently gathered for The Community Kitchen's annual meeting, where the Volunteer of the Year was named and new board members were elected.
Ken Kline, from Mason City, was selected as the 2020 Community Kitchen Volunteer of the Year.
“An invaluable component to our success is that we are extremely blessed to have so many volunteers who have stepped forward to help us prepare and serve our noon and evening meals,” said Kitchen Director Amanda Ragan. “Additionally, the people who go out every day to glean food items from local grocery stores and super markets are very special blessings for us. Each is selfless in helping feed those who need a meal and each is dedicated to helping those who struggle with food insecurity. Their service has never been more crucial than right now.”
Since mid-March of last year, because of COVID-19, The Kitchen has been providing only carryout meals to our clients at our noon and evening meal services, said Megan Studer, president of The Kitchen Board of Directors.
Dining in at the facility wasn't possible, and services were shut down completely at the Clear Lake Community Kitchen satellite operation. Still, since March 2020, the pandemic impact on The Kitchen has increased the number of meals served each day by 75% to 100%.
“Even with our Clear Lake operation closed, The Kitchen still served 10,000 more meals than 2019, an amazing record," Studer said. "We believe this additional demand was generated by the Covid-19 impact on our clients, many of whom are in desperate need of our services. The Kitchen has always been proud to be at the forefront of the fight against hunger in our area.”
The 2021 Board of Directors were also selected. Besides Studer as president, Michelle Jurgens will serve as vice president, Linda Brunsvold, secretary-treasurer; and Michael Davis, the Rev. Father Kenneth Gehling, Wally Reidel, and Molly Raulie will sit on the board. Jessica Reith is the past president.
“Since 1982, we have been able to perform our mission because of the many wonderful contributions made by a legion of volunteers from local churches, schools, businesses, civic groups, and philanthropic foundations who donate time and resources to us," Ragan said. “For more than 39 years, their generosity and compassion have carried us through each day and evening.”
Anyone who wishes to contribute or volunteer can contact The Kitchen at 424-2316. The Community Kitchen is a United Way of North Central Iowa participating agency.