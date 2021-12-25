Community Kitchen names new executive director

For the first time in over two decades, Community Kitchen of North Iowa is about to take on new leadership.

At the start of the new year, Karen Handeland will take over as executive director of the Community Kitchen of North Iowa for a retiring Amanda Ragan, who has been in the role for the past 25 years.

Handeland is originally a native of Coulter but moved out of Iowa as part of her job working as a general manager for commercial printing companies. In 2020, she decided to move back to Iowa, settling in Mason City, and was looking for ways to volunteer in the community.

Family members suggested she visit Community Kitchen. She did just that, and in May 2021, Handeland signed on as a volunteer there.

"They handed me an apron and said, 'get to work,'" Handeland recalled. "And I've been volunteering ever since."

Since then, Handeland said she "fell in love" with Community Kitchen, and when Ragan announced that she would be stepping down as executive director, she spoke with Handeland about applying for the open position.

"She suggested that I apply, and I did," Handeland said. "Once I got the opportunity to speak with the board, I got really excited about it."

Set to start in her role as executive director on Jan. 1, Handeland is ready to with the goal of continuing to grow what she believes to be an essential service to the North Iowa community.

Handeland said that Community Kitchen served more meals in 2021 than the past several years prior. In 2022 and beyond, she hopes to continue expanding and serving meals to as many people in need as possible.

"My goal in the first month is just don't break anything," Handeland joked. "But really, just continuing to meet the need of the community is so important; the need is here."

Community Kitchen of North Iowa, founded in 1982, provides meals six days a week to people in need, in seven different North Iowa counties. The kitchen also has a Meals on Wheels program in which they deliver meals to those in need who are unable to come and pick them up in person.

"We're looking to maintain, and expand our volunteer base," Handeland said. "I would encourage anyone that has a little time on their hands to give us a call."

Community Kitchen of North Iowa is located at 606 North Monroe Ave. in Mason City.

