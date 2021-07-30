 Skip to main content
Community Health Center of Mason City will host free block party
Community Health Center of Mason City will host free block party

The Community Health Center of Mason City will celebrate National Health Center week with a free community block party on Thursday, Aug. 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Community Health Center

The Community Health Center of Mason City.

The block party will take place in the parking lot and in their building located at 404 N Federal Ave. in Mason City. The celebration will include a free meal, games, activities, resources for families, and back-to-school healthcare for kids.

The event is part of a national campaign to increase awareness of the ways health centers are providing affordable health care in communities. National Health Center Week is Aug. 8-14 with the theme being “The Chemistry for Strong Communities.” Events are held nationwide to celebrate the accomplishments of America’s health centers as well as acknowledge the roll they have played during the pandemic.

“Our mission is to provide quality healthcare services to all, this week is a great opportunity to not only celebrate health care centers, but to make our community aware that we are here for them all year long,” said Community Health Center CEO Renae Kruckenberg.

The free meal will be served starting at 5 p.m. and is open to the public.

Free child wellness checks, immunizations, sports physicals, dental exams and COVID-19 vaccines for ages 12 and up will be offered that day and during the event. Appointments for health care services will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. by calling (641) 450-0601 and walk-ins welcome from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Download PDF Block party flyer for Community Health Center of Mason City
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette.

