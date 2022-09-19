Community Health Center of Mason City celebrates four years

The Community Health Center of Mason City will celebrate its four year anniversary on Friday, Sept. 30.

The organization will be serving free root beer floats to the public from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. that day by drive-thru in their parking lot.

“We are celebrating with our patients and staff and also welcoming anyone who would like to come learn more about our services,” said CEO Renae Kruckenberg.

The Community Health Center of Mason City opened its doors on Oct. 1, 2018, and offers medical, dental, and behavioral health services all under one roof. They have played a role in providing rapid COVID-19 testing in the community over the last couple of years.

The health center, which did a complete renovation of the building located at 404 N. Federal Ave. in Mason City, accepts insured, underinsured, and uninsured patients. They have a sliding-fee scale based on income and household size for those that qualify, according to a press release. In addition, they accept Medicaid, Medicare, and most private insurance.

“We have a long history of providing comprehensive, accessible healthcare for all. We also staff a financial advocate to assist patients and non-patients with obtaining insurance.” Kruckenberg said.