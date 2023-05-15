The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa (CFNEIA) has announced in a press release the opening of five grant processes as part of its 2023 summer grant cycle, including Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation.

In affiliates areas, grants are awarded to projects within the program areas of arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, health and human service. A local volunteer committee makes grant selections in an effort to create a better quality of life for all people in Cerro Gordo County, the release said.

Grants are available to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations and government entities. Tax-exempt organizations classified as other than 501(c)(3) are also eligible if the project is deemed charitable.

Grant information, guidelines and applications for each grant process can be found at www.cfneia.org/grantopportunities. The deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 15. Staff will be available for technical support until 5 p.m. on Friday, July 14.

Grant recipients will be announced in September.