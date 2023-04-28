The annual "Babies and Beyond" community baby shower collection will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at Willowbrook Mall.

Epiphany Baby Pantry and Caring Pregnancy Center of Mason City are seeking the community's help with donations that directly assist local families in need.

The organizations this year are specifically seeking donations of: (new unless otherwise noted) infant sleepers from size newborn-12 months; baby wash and wipes; pull-ups 3T/4T and 4T/5T; size 5T clothing for boys and girls; size 5 diapers; new/used board and picture books; onesie sleepers; baby socks; bibs/burp cloths; receiving blankets; newborn diapers; pullups; swaddlers; used clothing if in good condition; new or used high chairs; new or used pack and plays; new cribs; new car seats; baby food; formula; baby wipes; baby shampoo; baby lotion; and baby washes.