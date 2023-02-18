The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce estimated that over 20,000 people flooded the frozen lake to watch dozens of kites in the form of unique designs and shapes, animals and iconic characters plaster the sky.
“We really just wanted to create an opportunity in the middle of winter in Iowa for people to be able to get out and enjoy a little bit of nature with the spectacular display over the lake,” Stacy Doughan, president and CEO of the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s really about all generations coming together and enjoying the kites.
This annual event isn’t one that only locals frequent. One multi-generational family traveled over 40 miles to attend this event for their third year because they “love the beautiful colors” in the sky, and the children enjoy kite flying.
One of the 40 recruited kite flyers, Dean Murray from the Twin Cities, is no stranger to the event and has been flying kites for about 20 years. He estimates that his collection holds anywhere from 50 to 100 kites.
Out of his vast collection, Murray chose to bring his Snoopy kite to the festival.
“I only had him for about a week now, and this is my second time flying him,” said Murray. “Whenever you put him up, people just flock to him; they’re drawn to Snoopy. He’s a recognizable character. It makes people smile.”
Some brought their small kites to participate in the excitement. Children even made their own fun by sliding down snow piles on their stomachs and using their boots to “skate” on the ice.
“This is always one of the best events in the Midwest,” said Murray. “... It’s a lot of fun, and it’s one of those things where instead of looking down at their phones, they gotta look up and take it all in.”