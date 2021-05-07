 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Collision with semi near Clear Lake sends one to hospital
0 comments
alert top story

Collision with semi near Clear Lake sends one to hospital

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ambulance weblogo

A two-vehicle collision occurred near Clear Lake on Thursday evening. 

At 6:08 p.m. the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident at 210th Street and Interstate 35, a press release shared.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A 2021 Freightliner semi tractor trailer driven by Jean Moukolo, 52, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, was turning east onto 210th Street from the interstate off-ramp when a 1995 Ford Mustang driven by Robert Paulsen, 75, of Swaledale, headed west on 210th Street collided with the trailer of the semi.

Paulsen sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital, the release said.

Assisting the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office were Mason City Fire Department, Swaledale Fire Department and Rockwell/Swaledale EMS.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Lincoln Center opening 10 outdoor stages

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News