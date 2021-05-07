Collision with semi near Clear Lake sends one to hospital

A two-vehicle collision occurred near Clear Lake on Thursday evening.

At 6:08 p.m. the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident at 210th Street and Interstate 35, a press release shared.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A 2021 Freightliner semi tractor trailer driven by Jean Moukolo, 52, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, was turning east onto 210th Street from the interstate off-ramp when a 1995 Ford Mustang driven by Robert Paulsen, 75, of Swaledale, headed west on 210th Street collided with the trailer of the semi.

Paulsen sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital, the release said.

Assisting the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office were Mason City Fire Department, Swaledale Fire Department and Rockwell/Swaledale EMS.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0