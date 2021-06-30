Collision with motorcycle in rural Mason City sends one to hospital

A motorcycle collision in rural Mason City sent one to the hospital with serious injuries on Tuesday evening.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident on the 22000 block of Orchid Avenue of Mason City at 9:44 p.m. on Tuesday.

Alayna Oleson, 24, of Manly, was driving northbound on a 1990 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Orchid Avenue when she collided with Randy Solsaa, 64, of Mason City, who was driving a 2003 Lincoln Navigator and entering Orchid Avenue from a driveway, a release from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office said.

Oleson was transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center by the Mason City Fire Department, who remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

The collision is under investigation with charges pending.

Assisting the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office at the scene were the Mason City Fire Department, Iowa State Patrol, Manly Fire Department, Iowa Motor Vehicle Enforcement.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

