 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Collision with motorcycle in rural Mason City sends one to hospital
0 comments
alert top story

Collision with motorcycle in rural Mason City sends one to hospital

{{featured_button_text}}
emergency cops ambulance lights weblogo

A motorcycle collision in rural Mason City sent one to the hospital with serious injuries on Tuesday evening.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident on the 22000 block of Orchid Avenue of Mason City at 9:44 p.m. on Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Alayna Oleson, 24, of Manly, was driving northbound on a 1990 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Orchid Avenue when she collided with Randy Solsaa, 64, of Mason City, who was driving a 2003 Lincoln Navigator and entering Orchid Avenue from a driveway, a release from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office said.

Oleson was transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center by the Mason City Fire Department, who remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

The collision is under investigation with charges pending.

Assisting the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office at the scene were the Mason City Fire Department, Iowa State Patrol, Manly Fire Department, Iowa Motor Vehicle Enforcement.

$3 for 3 months to support local journalism

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Doing this specific thing on Mars might be harder than you think

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News