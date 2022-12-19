Cold, wind and snow may disrupt holiday plans in North Iowa

Weather could play the Grinch this week and throw a wrench into North Iowans' holiday plans.

According to the National Weather Service in Des Moines, a powerful winter storm will cross the region between Wednesday night and Friday morning. "Confidence is increasing in the potential for a significant multi-faceted event including possible blizzard conditions and extreme cold," for most of North Iowa.

There is the "potential for blizzard conditions due to strong winds and blowing snow which would render travel dangerous to impossible. Extreme cold is highly likely as wind chills fall to 20 to 40 below zero or colder from Thursday through the end of the week," the NWS says.

A winter storm watch is in effect from Thursday morning through late Friday night. "Those with holiday travel plans from late Wednesday through the end of the week are strongly encouraged to pay close attention for forecast updates and be prepared to consider alternative plans," The NWS says.

The culprit behind the extreme cold is a large plume of arctic air sweeping across the country this week that will likely hang around through Christmas, according to weather.com.

Monday brought a drop in temperatures and a bit of snow in North Iowa. Overnight lows of around -2 degrees were expected, with wind chill values as low as 10 degrees below zero, according to the NWS.

Tuesday isn't supposed to be any better with a high around 6 degrees and a low of -6 degrees and wind chill values 10 degrees below zero throughout the day with winds up to 11 mph.

Wednesday brings a 50% chance of snow showers during the day and an 80% chance overnight. Less than an inch of accumulation is expected. The high is forecast at 13 degrees, with lows expected to be near 5 degrees below zero.

The problem headed into Thursday will be blowing snow in the afternoon and a high of -1 degrees during the day and 11 degrees below zero overnight.

Moving into the travel weekend the freezing temperatures and high winds are expected to continue. Make sure and bundle up because the high will be four degrees below zero and 12 degrees below overnight.

The wind will continue to blow and high temperatures will be subzero again on Christmas Eve. Finally, on Christmas Day sunny skies are predicted with a high near 7 degrees.

Be sure to stay off the road whenever possible if visibility is restricted by blowing snow or roads are slick. Continue to monitor the forecast and plan ahead accordingly.

It's important to stay indoors when possible when the temperature drops this low. Frostbite can occur within 15 minutes at wind chills 15 degrees below zero. The Centers for Disease Control advises layering up if forced to be outside. The CDC website advises to wear:

Inner layer : Wear fabrics that will hold more body heat and don’t absorb moisture. Wool, silk, or polypropylene will hold more body heat than cotton.

: Wear fabrics that will hold more body heat and don’t absorb moisture. Wool, silk, or polypropylene will hold more body heat than cotton. Insulation layer : An insulation layer will help you retain heat by trapping air close to your body. Natural fibers, like wool, goose down, or a fleece work best.

: An insulation layer will help you retain heat by trapping air close to your body. Natural fibers, like wool, goose down, or a fleece work best. Outer layer: The outermost layer helps protect you from wind, rain, and snow. It should be tightly woven, and preferably water and wind resistant, to reduce loss of body heat.

Be sure to drink plenty of non-alcoholic beverages and take layers off sweating begins. Most of all, do whatever can be done to stay warm.

