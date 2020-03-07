Co-court advocate program being piloted in Cerro Gordo County
The North Iowa Court Appointed Special Advocate program is piloting a new approach that allows interested candidates to volunteer as a pair.

Together, they will complete the application process and attend training. Once assigned a case, they will share in the tasks, reports, and visits required.

CASA’s are people from all walks of life who serve as the “eyes and ears” of the court for the children involved in the foster care system as a result of abuse or neglect. The volunteer advocate does an assessment of the child’s situation by reviewing records and talking to parents, social workers, teachers and others who are involved with the child.

Brittany Lockey sworn in as CASA

Brittany Lockey, of Northwood, repeats an oath back to Judge Adam Sauer in Cerro Gordo County in September 2019 as she's sworn in as a Court Appointed Special Advocate or CASA.

The CASA champions the best interests of the child, writing a report for the court with recommendations to provide a way forward. They then continue to monitor the child’s progress by regularly visiting the child, participating in planning for services and attending staff meetings and court hearings.

North Iowa CASA covers an area that includes Cerro Gordo, Floyd, and Mitchell counties.

“Becoming a Co-CASA is a chance to be a team and share in changing a child’s story for the better with a spouse, friend, or family member,” said Crystal Engstrom, program coordinator. “They can support one another in their duties while also doubling the impact with two consistent adults providing a voice for children who need it most.”

For more information on becoming a Co-CASA team and serving children in your community, Crystal Engstrom, at 866-923-1088 or email crystal.engstrom@dia.iowa.gov.

