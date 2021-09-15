Closure of Clear Lake Senior Citizens Center part of a larger trend

On July 1, the Clear Lake Senior Citizens Center shut its doors, and if current trends continue, it could be just the first senior citizen center in North Iowa to close for good.
Linda Matson, the site manager of the Clear Lake Senior Citizens Center, spoke on the struggles that led to her senior center having to close.
"The board (for the senior center) resigned and there was nobody else to step forward to carry on the organization," Matson said. "The board wore out. ... We just couldn't do it anymore."
This lack of board members meant that the Clear Lake Senior Citizens Center was not able to continue. Matson put out a last-minute call for help in the summer, asking for Clear Lake residents to step up and fill these board positions, but nobody came.
"We put out an appeal to see if anyone would step forward," Matson said. "But nobody did."
The issue of leadership aging out and not being replaced is one that isn't exclusive to Clear Lake's Senior Citizens Center. According to Danielle Crail of the Elderbridge Agency on Aging, which provides meal programs for some senior centers in North Iowa, this is a trend among many of the senior centers her agency works with in North Iowa.
"This seems to be a trend, unfortunately," Crail said.
While Clear Lake's senior center is the only one of Elderbridge's partners that needed to close due to these issues, the trend does present a real concern for the future.
"My feelings are that nationwide this is a problem," Matson said.
"I don't know what will happen when current people who have board positions decide to retire," Crail said. "The trend has been that people are aging out."
Aging of leadership is one problem, but aging of the members who use the senior center was another issue encountered by Clear Lake's Senior Citizens Center.
Matson noted that the majority of those who used the senior citizens center were in their 80s and 90s, and younger residents eligible to join the senior in their 60s and 70s weren't joining.
"The people who were once apart of the organization are now in their 80s or 90s," Matson said. "I can think of only one person in their 60s that even attended the congregate meal program."
All of these issues were further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, heavily limiting what the Clear Lake Senior citizens Center could offer to its members.
COVID-19's impact could be felt by senior centers across North Iowa. Crail explains that pandemic restrictions have made it difficult for senior centers to host fundraisers, which is many of those centers main sources of income.
"I know that COVID presented a hardship for many of them (the senior centers Crail works with), because they rely on fundraising to stay open," Crail said. "When the senior centers were closed they weren't able to host any fundraisers... I would imagine that having that source of income cut off that they would struggle to stay afloat."
Matson echoed those pandemic related issues, saying their inability to host events at the senior citizens center only made an ongoing problem even worse.
"When we were open for congregate meals there were very few people attending," Matson said. "Because of the expense of the building we couldn't keep going forward. We really tired, but we couldn't."
The Clear Lake Senior Citizens Center closed its doors for good on July 1 and has since sold the building they it owned since 1983, but will be hosting an everything must go sale this week to sell the rest of the items used by the senior citizen's center.
The sale will be held at 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at 105 S 4th St. in Clear Lake.
While the senior citizens center may be closed, Matson is nothing but appreciative to the Clear Lake community for backing her organization over the years.
"I cannot thank them (the Clear Lake community) enough," Matson said. "The community itself was always very generous to us ... the only thing they didn't do was attend."
