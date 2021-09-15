Closure of Clear Lake Senior Citizens Center part of a larger trend

"I know that COVID presented a hardship for many of them (the senior centers Crail works with), because they rely on fundraising to stay open," Crail said. "When the senior centers were closed they weren't able to host any fundraisers... I would imagine that having that source of income cut off that they would struggle to stay afloat."

Matson echoed those pandemic related issues, saying their inability to host events at the senior citizens center only made an ongoing problem even worse.

"When we were open for congregate meals there were very few people attending," Matson said. "Because of the expense of the building we couldn't keep going forward. We really tired, but we couldn't."

The Clear Lake Senior Citizens Center closed its doors for good on July 1 and has since sold the building they it owned since 1983, but will be hosting an everything must go sale this week to sell the rest of the items used by the senior citizen's center.

The sale will be held at 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at 105 S 4th St. in Clear Lake.

While the senior citizens center may be closed, Matson is nothing but appreciative to the Clear Lake community for backing her organization over the years.