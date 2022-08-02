CLFD faces major price inflation for new fire apparatus

Inflation has struck the Clear Lake Fire Department, raising the cost of a new class A pumper fire apparatus by more than $79,000.

The estimated cost for the new equipment was $650,000. But in the past six months, the price of stainless steel has risen 50%. Petroleum and lead have also increased in price, leading to the inflated cost.

During the last six months, the CLFD met with seven manufacturers about the new fire apparatus to discuss specifications and estimated costs, but were able to find just one bidder.

“That’s incredibly disappointing to us, based on the fact that all these vendors expressed considerable interest in this project” said Doug Meyers, CLFD chief. The vendors expressed their desire to use their own title specifications rather than the specifications CLFD has for their plans.

But, with a prepayment option, the City Council approved the purchase of the apparatus for $710,483 — a 9.1% increase from the initial estimated cost. The CLFD hopes resale of the two trucks being replaced by the apparatus will help offset the cost.

Also Monday, the council approved the sale of a vacated alley to three buyers for $1.50 per square foot. Three owners of adjacent land had expressed interest in purchasing the alley, which runs along Nine S. 15th St., 11 S. 15th St. and 1421 Main Ave. There are no city utilities in the alley, and the sale was approved for a total of $3,600.

Bids for two projects were rejected at Monday's council meeting: the 2022 Street resurfacing project (Division 1: PCC Improvements) and 700 block Buddy Holly Place HMA alley reconstruction project. The street resurfacing project received one bid, with both the base bid and alternate bid more than 50% above the engineer's estimate. The alley reconstruction project received no bids. Bid letting will be revisited in January.

Public Works Director Jeremy Korenberg gave updates on two projects. Water main and sanitary sewer main has been completed from 14th through 12th streets for the the Main Avenue street reconstruction project. House services for water and sanitary sewer will begin after approval. The 12th Avenue South HMA pavement patching project has been completed.

Creighton Schmidt of the finance department brought recommendations for the update of Clear Lake's 2008 joint comprehensive plan. City Administrator Scott Flory said three government entities as well as a nonprofit have come together on this project. North Iowa Corridor is the leading entity on this project, and if approved, the contract will go through them.

The committee will include Mark Bale of the planning and zoning commission, Councilman Bennett Smith and Stacy Doughan of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce.

Schmidt also brought forward plans for the Surf District Hotel, which he called an "exciting signature project." The hotel will be boutique style, adjacent to the Surf Ballroom, and will house between 45 and 50 rooms.