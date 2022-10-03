Clear Lake's Harvest Festival draws crowd

Heavy traffic circled Main Avenue in Clear Lake in search of parking. Cars lined the sides of the roads. Five music artists and groups performed throughout the area. People and vendors packed the blocked-off streets, and the fall air smelled of sweet treats. This was Clear Lake’s 18th annual Harvest Festival on Saturday.

Trish Fundermann, event director for the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce, believes it was the best-attended day in the event’s history.

“I think that the weather plays a big part in it, and we haven’t had good weather,” Fundermann said. “It’s been okay, but we’ve had everything from snowflakes to shorts and T-shirt weather. This, to me, is a perfect fall day.”

Fundermann said she was proud to announce the event had more than 95 vendors, a record number. Vendors ranged from local businesses and food trucks to bakers to farmers.

Sam Carlson attended the event with a group of friends. She has come each of the past four years. Her favorite parts are having a girls' day out and exploring the vendors.

It was Patsy Lansaw’s first time attending the festival, and she brought her son, Hayden.

“I saw it (the event) on Facebook, and I had some mutual friends interested in going, and I don’t have to work,” said Lansaw. “I was like, ‘Let’s check it out.’” Both she and her son were glad they did. They enjoyed checking out vendors and shopping. Hayden even got his face painted as Spiderman.

“He’s having a blast,” Lansaw added.

The day began with a champagne 5K fun run. The roughly 215 participants got wine at the turnaround point, and those of age who completed the 5K received a small bottle of champagne. Ryan Smith, Caleb Good and Matt Good placed in the top three, respectively.

One of the event’s biggest draws is wine and beer sampling, with vendors from nine Iowa wineries, along with Lake Time Brewery and Cider Place. Lines cluttered walkways to get samples from the vendors.

Attendees could preregister for a souvenir bag that included a wine glass and custom wine glass charm, an engraved wooden wine bottle opener, a bag of ground coffee from Cabin Coffee, a coupon book and a lanyard with a supporter pass. In the event’s first year, they sold 200 bags; this year, they sold more than 900.

Purchasing these souvenir bags upgraded individuals to “Harvest Festival Supporters” and allowed them to vote for various competitions throughout the day.

One contest supporters could vote on was the light pole decorating contest. Participants created fall displays with a defining aspect representing the group, business or individual in the contest.

First place was awarded to Central Gardens, second to McKesson and third to Hall Realty. Another competition was Best in Show for wine. Stone Cliff Winery received first place for its strawberry rhubarb wine, Van Wijk Winery received second for its peach mead and Ardon Creek Winery placed third for its Johanna wine.

Attendees also participated in the salsa competition; there were 28 entries between the mild, medium and hot categories. First in mild went to John Diaz, first in medium went to Bob Welper, and Mike Ostermann won first place for his hot salsa.

The final competition of the day was grape stomping. Nearly a dozen teams participated; the winners were Craig and Cristen Schultz.

“I would like to say thanks to our Harvest Festival Supporters that make this event happen every year and a shout-out to all of our sponsors,” said Fundermann. “... We couldn’t do it without them and the wineries that come down.”