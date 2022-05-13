Clear Lake's Freedom Boat Club excited for second season

In April of last year, Jake Kopriva took the dive and brought his small business to the big leagues.

Kopriva, a Clear Lake native, started Lake Time Boat Club five years ago. He was living in Minneapolis when he came up with the idea to start a boat club. After graduating college, he went back home to work on his dream.

Lake Time Boat Club has since become a Freedom Boat Club franchise, and has shown great success throughout its first year in Clear Lake.

"I had Lake Time Boat Club for five years, and I decided to join the Freedom franchise last year" Kopriva joined Freedom Boat Club so his members could have access to over 300 locations throughout the US, Canada and Europe.

This is a huge benefit to Clear Lake boat clubbers who travel.

Along with better purchasing power, Kopriva saw an opportunity to grow and add boat clubs to other locations in Iowa through the Freedom franchise. He hopes to expand to a location on the Mississippi River next summer.

Kopriva's move to Freedom Boat Club was met with success; membership has risen steadily in the last year.

"(We are) seeing members join in record numbers as a way to get on the water, because waitlists to buy a boat are years-long with dealership inventories at historic low levels" said Michelle Voss, Freedom Boat Club manager and global PR and media relations.

Kopriva agreed with this sentiment, saying membership has really taken off since the pandemic. This season, Kopriva has five pontoons and one speedboat for members to reserve. He's hoping to gain enough members to add another boat for next season.

Boat clubs offer a unique experience for people who enjoy boating, but do not own their own boat, offering a range of selections for different boating occasions, and don't require the same responsibility of keeping a boat. All maintenance, storage, gas and cleaning is done for the member; all they need to do is make a reservation and go to the dock.

Freedom Boat Club of Clear Lake rests on the docks at The Landing restaurant. Kopriva likes this location because of the increased traffic, but members also enjoy a food discount because of the location.

Freedom Boat Club requires a one-time entry fee, and then monthly dues to reserve boats at all locations. There are two membership packages available: one for weekdays only and another for any day.

Kopriva sees many different kinds of members, who all enjoy the water. Some members have owned boats before, others have joined never driving before. And with the quick turn of the weather, he is excited to get members out on the water.

"When you join, you're an operator. So we teach every new member how to operate, and then the boat is theirs when they reserve it." Kopriva said.

Reservations have already begun at Freedom Boat Club Clear Lake. For questions or to become a member, visit https://www.freedomboatclub.com/

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

