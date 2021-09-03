 Skip to main content
Clear Lake's First Congregational Church to host 'The Joy of Work and Relaxation'
Clear Lake's First Congregational Church to host 'The Joy of Work and Relaxation'

brad and angie barber.jpg

Brad and Angie Barber

 Contributed

The public is invited to First Congregational Church in Clear Lake on Sunday, September 5 to hear Brad and Angie Barber share their testimony of faith and how they involve God in every area of their coffee business.  Free Cabin coffee and free Cabin Coffee scones will be available before and after the 10 a.m. church service. First Congregational Church is located at 923 Buddy Holly Place in Clear Lake.

