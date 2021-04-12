Clear Lake's Earth Day run approaches

Clear Lake's Earth Day 5K and 10K runs are fast approaching.

This Saturday, April 17, the running starts and ends at City Park, located at 205 Main Avenue in Clear Lake.

Both the 5K and 10K begin at the Main Street boat ramp and make a loop around City Park before heading down South Shore Drive. The 5K turnaround will be at the Y intersection at 20th Avenue South.

From that turnaround, the 10K continues on past Clear Lake State Park and continuing on South Shore Drive for the 10K turnaround point near Lakeview Drive.

Participants can find the link to register early online at www.earthdayclearlake.com or in-person the day of the event.