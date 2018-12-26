Try 1 month for 99¢

MASON CITY | A Clear Lake woman experiencing health challenges is asking the Christmas Cheer Fund to help her buy toys for her grandson.

The 61-year-old woman said in her Cheer Fund application that she recently broke her wrist and was being tested for cancer after “a mass of nodules was found” in her lungs.

“I’m strapped for money after paying rent and my bills,” she wrote saying she had less than $100 for the month of December that she planned on using for gas.

The woman states if awarded Christmas Cheer Fund assistance, it’ll be used to purchase a few toys for her infant grandson.

Since the Cheer Fund began in 1927, more than $3 million has been raised to help about 2,700 North Iowa families.

This year’s goal is $125,000.

As of Wednesday, the Cheer Fund has received $113,134 in donations.

The Christmas Cheer Fund was established by Globe Gazette Publisher Lee Loomis in 1927 so every child could have a present on Christmas morning. In the years since it has come to mean a little help at Christmastime to people of all ages.

Donations may be dropped off or mailed to the Globe Gazette office, 300 N. Washington Ave., Mason City, IA 50402-0271.

Any remaining funds not distributed for the holidays will be given to local nonprofits. The Christmas Cheer Fund balance will return to $100 in January to maintain the checking account.

The deadline to apply for the Cheer Fund has passed. No new applications will be accepted.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

