Clear Lake Wellness Center will host ribbon cutting and open house

Clear Lake Wellness Center is having a ribbon cutting and open house this week.

The official ribbon cutting will be at 4 p.m. Friday on May 13, with the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce in attendance.

Clear Lake Wellness Center will host a open house on May 14 from 8 a.m. to noon. There will be a free throw contest, group exercise classes, a pickle ball tournament, obstacle course challenge and more.

Both events are free and open to the public.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

