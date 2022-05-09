 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clear Lake Wellness Center will host ribbon cutting and open house

  • Updated
  • 0
Clear Lake Wellness Center 8

An aerial view of the fieldhouse in the Clear Lake Wellness Center.

Clear Lake Wellness Center is having a ribbon cutting and open house this week.

The official ribbon cutting will be at 4 p.m. Friday on May 13, with the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce in attendance.

Clear Lake Wellness Center will host a open house on May 14 from 8 a.m. to noon. There will be a free throw contest, group exercise classes, a pickle ball tournament, obstacle course challenge and more.

Both events are free and open to the public.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GLOBE DEATH NOTICES

Michael Linderman, 63, of Mason City, died Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Mason City. Arrangements: Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside look at what forensic investigators do inside a police crime lab

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News