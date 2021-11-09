Clear Lake Wellness Center experiencing material delays

Clear Lake's Wellness Center project is seeing some bumps in the road due to key material shortages.

In late July, the center's executive director Adam Long indicated construction would wrap up in mid-December and be open to the public by early January. Now, Long doesn’t think this will be the case.

Crews are awaiting the delivery of the building material Kalwall, which is to be installed on the south and west sides of the exterior of the building. The delay in the shipment of the Kalwall is, in turn, holding up work on the laying of numerous floors within the facility, and could ultimately affect the timeline of the installation of fitness equipment, Long said.

Temporary walls have been constructed as placeholders for the Kalwall in an effort to lessen the lag in progress in the meantime.

Aside from the delays in the Kalwall installation and the various flooring projects, Long said progress in other areas of the facility has been moving along smoothly. Long pointed out that painting of the interior walls is nearly complete and lockers are about to be installed. The parking lot and sidewalks are also finished.

Long said the process of staffing the facility is underway as well, noting the role of assistant director has been filled, and applications and inquiries have also been received for the fitness coordinator position and front-desk spots.

Long said he did not want to commit to an updated timeline for the Wellness Center's completion. “We don't want to rush things, we want to make sure that things go well,” said Long.

He added he hopes the Clear Lake community can wait a little bit longer and can see “light at the end of the tunnel.”

“I know the community is very anxious but there is no one that is more anxious than me,” said Long.

At a cost of $10.6 million, the 81,000-square-foot wellness center is a joint venture between the Clear Lake Community School District and the City of Clear Lake.

It will feature workout facilities, classrooms, a walking track, multiple hardwood courts and a regulation track and field yard.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

