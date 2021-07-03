Clear Lake water levels 'not a concern'

Concerns about the water levels in Clear Lake were raised last week when many could see that the water levels were well below average for Clear Lake.
But according to Scott Grummer, a fisheries biologist for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the water levels at Clear Lake, at least for now, are not a reason for concern.
“The concern sets in when it’s feet below (the lake spillway levels), not inches,” Grummer said. “So it’s not a significant concern at this moment.”
Grummer said that the rainfall from last week has already done a lot to rectify the situation and calm those concerned.
“Before the rainfall last weekend, we were around six inches below the lake outlet level,” Grummer said. “But after the rain from last weekend, we are within two inches.”
Drought conditions may not have had a considerable impact on Clear Lake, but it has plagued other Iowa areas to a much more significant level. According to Grummer, at Spirit Lake in western Iowa, the lake is around 16 to 17 inches below the outlet level.
While Clear Lake may not be suffering from the same water deficits as others, it is notable that the water levels are significantly down over the same 30-day time span compared to last year. At this time in 2020, the water level at Clear Lake was nearly three inches above the outlet level compared to two inches below in 2021.
This is in line with statewide drought conditions, where the entirety of North Iowa has been suffering from some level of drought conditions this summer.
According to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, 85 percent of the state is suffering from some level of drought conditions.
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship reports that as of Tuesday, June 29, 18.11 percent of the state is experiencing "abnormally dry" conditions, 31.87 percent is experiencing moderate drought conditions and 35.62 percent experiencing severe drought conditions.
The heat is on in Iowa with nearly 90 percent of the state experiencing some degree of drought, according to the latest update issued by a coalition of state and federal agencies.
The last time Clear Lake suffered significant water level loss was in 2012 when the water levels reached 30 inches below the lake outlet level, according to Grummer.
It’s unclear what the water levels in Clear Lake will look like over the rest of the summer, but Grummer says that hoping for additional rain is all anyone can do at the moment.
“If we don’t continue to get rain, then those water levels may be something to keep an eye on,” Grummer said.
Below-average water levels, when at even lower levels, can also cause harm to aquatic plants and dry out streams.
If rain is hard to come by over the coming months, the water levels at Clear Lake may start to drop as a result. Declining water levels can lead to difficulties for Clear Lake residents and visitors, like boat loading and unloading zones becoming more challenging to use and raised docks becoming unusable.
Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont