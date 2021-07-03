Clear Lake water levels 'not a concern'

Concerns about the water levels in Clear Lake were raised last week when many could see that the water levels were well below average for Clear Lake.

But according to Scott Grummer, a fisheries biologist for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the water levels at Clear Lake, at least for now, are not a reason for concern.

“The concern sets in when it’s feet below (the lake spillway levels), not inches,” Grummer said. “So it’s not a significant concern at this moment.”

Grummer said that the rainfall from last week has already done a lot to rectify the situation and calm those concerned.

“Before the rainfall last weekend, we were around six inches below the lake outlet level,” Grummer said. “But after the rain from last weekend, we are within two inches.”

Drought conditions may not have had a considerable impact on Clear Lake, but it has plagued other Iowa areas to a much more significant level. According to Grummer, at Spirit Lake in western Iowa, the lake is around 16 to 17 inches below the outlet level.