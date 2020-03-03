Clear Lake voters back school's multi-million dollar bond referendum

Residents of the Clear Lake Community School District overwhelmingly supported its proposed $18 million bond referendum Tuesday.
The referendum that will fund the district’s new health, wellness and recreation center and other projects passed 1,012-464, or 69% to 31%, according to unofficial results from the Cerro Gordo County Auditor’s Office.
"It feels good," said Superintendent Doug Gee Tuesday evening less than an hour after polls closed. "This is what we've been working toward."
Nearly 1,500 voted on Election Day at the Zion Lutheran Church, City Hall and Clear Lake Church of Christ polling sites, which Gee said was an impressive turnout since its almost triple the number who came out for the November school board elections.
"It shows the community was engaged in this whole process," he said.
The vote gives the school district the authority to issue debt for construction and improvement projects at its elementary school, middle school and high school facilities.
District officials, with members of the community, have spent months — even years — determining the scope of the referendum through public forums, informational meetings and a community survey.
Some of the projects included in the referendum are security upgrades at Clear Creek Elementary (estimated to cost between $350,000 and $450,000), improvements at Lions Field Complex (estimated between $3 million and $4 million) and a wellness center (estimated to cost about $10 million).
With the referendum’s approval, the school’s total property tax levy will remain at $10.39 per $1,000 taxable property valuation for the fourth year in a row.
Once the results are canvassed, the district hopes to get bids out for the Lions Field Complex improvements, so the work can take place this summer, Gee said.
The Clear Lake school board is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, March 10, but Gee said he and a school board member will likely begin conversations with Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory and Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb related to the city's roughly $1 million contribution to the health, wellness and recreation center and a 28E agreement.
"There's a lot of work to come, but it's fun work planning new projects," Gee said.
Gee, who is in his fourth year at the helm, said he appreciates the residents' support of the bond referendum, the school board, the staff and the students.
For more information about the Clear Lake bond referendum, visit https://sites.google.com/view/bondreferendum.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.