Clear Lake voters back school's multi-million dollar bond referendum

Residents of the Clear Lake Community School District overwhelmingly supported its proposed $18 million bond referendum Tuesday.

The referendum that will fund the district’s new health, wellness and recreation center and other projects passed 1,012-464, or 69% to 31%, according to unofficial results from the Cerro Gordo County Auditor’s Office.

"It feels good," said Superintendent Doug Gee Tuesday evening less than an hour after polls closed. "This is what we've been working toward."

Nearly 1,500 voted on Election Day at the Zion Lutheran Church, City Hall and Clear Lake Church of Christ polling sites, which Gee said was an impressive turnout since its almost triple the number who came out for the November school board elections.

"It shows the community was engaged in this whole process," he said.

The vote gives the school district the authority to issue debt for construction and improvement projects at its elementary school, middle school and high school facilities.

District officials, with members of the community, have spent months — even years — determining the scope of the referendum through public forums, informational meetings and a community survey.

