 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clear Lake Trash Bash starts next week
0 comments
alert

Clear Lake Trash Bash starts next week

{{featured_button_text}}
Earth day cleanup.jpg

Rodney Turner (left) and Fred Muth pick up trash along north 40th Street in Clear Lake as part of the 2013 community cleanup for Earth Day.

 JEFF HEINZ, The Globe Gazette

From April 19 to 24, Clear Lake is hosting an Earth Day Trash Bash community cleanup. 

Earth Day is April 22. 

For those who participate, wearing masks and practicing social distancing is advised. "If you are part of a team, think of it as a virtual team and take turns at the site," Clear Lake's Earth Day website suggests.

Those who help out with the cleanup may also have a chance to win the coveted "Green Jacket Challenge." The winner is chosen based on a number of factors, including the number of years helping with the cleanup, the cleanup site's difficulty and the number of volunteers. Last year's Green Jacket winner was the Clear Lake Evening Lions Club.

As the cleanup dates approach, information on where collected trash can be properly disposed of will be shared.

For now, registration is already open. To sign up, visit earthdayclearlake.org, where you can reserve your or your team's spot on the Clear Lake map.

Try the Digital Editor's Sale: $29.99 for 12 months

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

French soldiers train alongside robot dog in combat exercise

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News