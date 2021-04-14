Clear Lake Trash Bash starts next week

From April 19 to 24, Clear Lake is hosting an Earth Day Trash Bash community cleanup.

Earth Day is April 22.

For those who participate, wearing masks and practicing social distancing is advised. "If you are part of a team, think of it as a virtual team and take turns at the site," Clear Lake's Earth Day website suggests.

Those who help out with the cleanup may also have a chance to win the coveted "Green Jacket Challenge." The winner is chosen based on a number of factors, including the number of years helping with the cleanup, the cleanup site's difficulty and the number of volunteers. Last year's Green Jacket winner was the Clear Lake Evening Lions Club.

As the cleanup dates approach, information on where collected trash can be properly disposed of will be shared.

For now, registration is already open. To sign up, visit earthdayclearlake.org, where you can reserve your or your team's spot on the Clear Lake map.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

