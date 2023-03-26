Tourism in Clear Lake fuels much of the city’s economy. Clear Lake’s hotel and motel tax revenue helps fund tourism marketing, economic development, lake restoration and the parks and rec department.

While the city experienced a decrease in tourism revenue during the pandemic, it has completely recovered:

2019: $533,580.

2020: $427,188.

2021: $544,938.

The city is still awaiting 2022’s results but expects the revenue to be $100,000 more than 2021’s figures.

The city is home to some unique contributors to Clear Lake’s quality of life and tourism:

Clear Lake Arts Center

The Clear Lake Arts Center hosts many events and programs throughout the year, including classes, after-school programs and yearly art sales. The exhibits include the main gallery, artist spotlights, themed group shows and quilt shows.

The center also collaborates with local businesses to create unique event opportunities and reach a broader audience.

“A lot of us are nonprofits, and if we can work together, it means that we are sharing those resources and supporting each other,” said Jessi Myers, executive director. “I think that the more organizations we have like that in the community, the more variety we have, the better experience we will have here and having other people want to come here and spend their time.”

Due to a decrease in volunteers caused by the pandemic, the center made room for two paid positions to maintain services, events and operational needs, according to Myers.

“Our goal is to promote creativity throughout the community primarily in the areas of visuals and performing arts, and the way that we serve the community is by looking for interesting and unique ways to bring those things to life in our community,” said Myers.

Surf Ballroom Music Enrichment Center

The Surf Ballroom Music Enrichment Center is a hub for North Iowa residents of all ages to take music lessons and immerse themselves in music culture. The center offers instrument and voice lessons throughout the school year, and it provides various music programs and camps in the summer.

“Having music education opportunities for children and adults is extremely important, especially in a community with such a rich history of music,” said Nikki Johnson, education coordinator.

In 2020, the Surf Ballroom started the Surf Scholarship, which pays for student’s lessons who cannot afford them. The scholarship also assists school-age students that wish to attend music camps and need instrument repairs. “It has been growing every semester as far as students who utilize the benefits of the scholarship, and it wouldn’t be possible without all the support that we’ve received,” Johnson said.

Larch Pine Inn

Larch Pine Inn Bed & Breakfast was built as a home in 1875 and was converted into a bed and breakfast in the 1980s. Paula and Kenn Hanus purchased the inn in 2018, and in 2021, it won “Outstanding Lodging Property” from the Iowa Tourism Office.

Paula describes the inn as a “Victorian home that feels like a 21st-century hotel room.” The inn has four available rooms, as well as a one-bedroom apartment located above the garage. The rooms feature hotel-quality sheets, jetted tubs, smart TVs, high-speed wifi and desks. The location is ideal for Clear Lake guests, with the lake one block away, the Surf Ballroom two blocks away and downtown three blocks away.

The Hanuses promote local businesses and events, adding to local tourism. “If you think about the forces on a business, and you think of it as the community, the business itself and, of course, the visitors, I would put the word outstanding in the center,” Paula stated. “We have an outstanding community, an outstanding bed and breakfast and also our visitors that come are outstanding.”

Boutique hotel

The city has another unique tourism prospect in progress -- a boutique hotel -- and hopes to break ground in April 2024. The plot was originally home to Oaks Hotel, which burned down in 1922.

“The proximity to the Surf Ballroom will offer a unique opportunity for visitors to enjoy an event at the Surf and be able to stay within walking distance to their hotel,” said Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory. “Additionally, an access to the lake will create a nexus between the community’s two greatest physical assets: the Surf Ballroom and the lake itself.”

