Clear Lake to redraw boundaries of wards two and three

Clear Lake's wards could be looking a little different come January.

On Monday, the Clear Lake City Council met to review a lengthy agenda, with one of the topics being a review of the proposed changes to Clear Lake's second and third wards.

The proposal to change the wards came about after the 2020 U.S. Census. Cities are traditionally only allowed to change its voting precincts every 10 years, when the census is completed.

The census requires cities to update its wards to ensure an even population level across all of its voting precincts. Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore said the ward changes were in compliance with federal and local legislation.

"The proposed new precinct boundaries would meet all statutory requirements still and meet our threshold for being convenient to the voter and efficient to run elections," Wedmore said.

In the 2020 census, Clear Lake reported a total population of 7,687 with 2,531 in ward one, 2,777 in ward two and 2,379 in ward three.

With the proposed changes, 410 people will be relocated from ward two to ward three, giving ward two 2,367 people and ward three 2,789.

For the changes to become official a public hearing over the proposed changes must be held. The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved a motion to hold the public hearing in a special session on Monday, Nov. 29 at 8:30 A.M.

There must be three readings of the proposed change to the wards, and Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory recommended the city council do at least two of the readings at the special session meeting so the process can be complete as soon as possible.

Any changes to the Clear Lake wards won't take effect until Jan. 15, 2022, and would remain in effect until 2032.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

