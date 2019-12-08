Clear Lake alternative school students can look forward to more of a high school experience starting next year.
The Clear Lake Community School District plans to establish its own alternative school in its high school building and have it ready for the next school year.
An alternative school is different from a regular high school because it has a more flexible schedule for students. Its average school day may not go as late into the day as a high school day, and most of the classes are online.
Students can also get through classes more quickly because an alternative school is more of a self-paced program, and when students finish the required work for a class they get the credit for it, Gee said.
Gee said the alternative school is meant for kids who fell behind or weren’t coming to school. Some of these students are fifth-year seniors, kids who dropped out of high school and wanted to go back to school and get a diploma.
“The alternative school gives them an option to be able to start coming to school a little bit later and be more flexible with them, and it gives them an avenue to get through their credits a little bit quicker,” he said. "Really, it just gives somebody who may be struggling a little bit in the regular setting of a high school a smaller environment and kind of work at their own pace.”
The district has had a sharing agreement with Garner-Hayfield-Ventura CSD for an alternative school for the past several years, and Superintendent Doug Gee said it’s been a great partnership.
“It really has nothing to do with G-H-V,” he said. “They’ve been a very good partner, we’ve worked really well together – nothing against them. But we felt that it was going to give us more options for our kids.”
Clear Lake High School Principal Chris Murphy brought the idea to Gee earlier in the fall, and it was discussed at the November school board meeting, where the board members were okay with it.
A formal action to end the sharing agreement and start the hiring process will be done in either the December or January board meeting, and Gee said the district has already let G-H-V know they are planning to end the agreement.
“We know it’s going to happen, it’s just a matter of just putting all the paperwork stuff together,” Gee said.
Gee said having the alternative school in the Clear Lake High School building would allow the students to have more options to take a class or two at the high school that they maybe couldn’t do by being at the alternative school in Ventura.
It would also allow some high school students to do some credit recovery through some of the alternative school avenues that aren’t available at the high school.
“Having it on-site ... really opens up more flexibility for our staff and our students that may be able to take advantage of that,” Gee said.
Alternative school students would not only be able to take different classes available at the high school; they would also be able to have access to college courses, any apprenticeship programs and high school counselors for college and career planning.
Students would also be able to participate in class field trips and career path trips, as well as athletics and clubs.
“It just gives those kids that are attending alternative school more options, and it gives us some better flexibility with our teachers and some things, too,” Gee said.
Originally, the school was in Ventura, then moved to Clear Lake’s Sunset School building, but when that closed in 2018, the alternative school was back in Ventura at the Lakeside Alternative School.
An alternative school class size is typically around seven to 12 students, according to Gee. Currently, about five Clear Lake students are attending the alternative school in Ventura, though it varies throughout the year.
“We run anywhere from typically four to as many as eight or nine each year,” he said.
Most of the students who attend the alternative school can drive, but if someone can’t, the Clear Lake CSD has to transport them over to Ventura. Or, if they live in the district and the district has its own alternative school, then the students can just ride the school bus.
Gee said the new alternative school already has a classroom available in the high school, the former Iowa Communication Network classroom in the southwest part of the high school, but the district will have to add a teacher for the school.
The district has already been paying $60,000 for their part of the teacher's costs at G-H-V, though, and Gee said the district feels like they’ll additionally be able to hire a teacher that has a special education endorsement.
Other than the teacher and a few supplies, including Chromebooks for the students, which they’d get anyway, Gee said the district won’t have to add much as far as resources other than the teacher.
Currently, the district uses its dropout prevention at-risk funds to pay for the program at G-H-V, and Gee said they would use those same funds to pay for their own alternative school when they make the switch.
