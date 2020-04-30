Clear Lake Surf Ballroom hosts carryout event this weekend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Surf Ballroom & Museum is asking the public to help it lighten its load due to COVID-19-related postponements and cancellations.

Because the historic Clear Lake venue at 460 N. Shore Drive has been forced to postpone or cancel nearly all of its shows and events in March, April and May in light of the global pandemic, its coolers are too full, so it’s selling its product from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the ballroom’s northeast entrance.

The Ritz & Things food truck will also be on site offering carryout, including its signature onion rings, for the first time this year.

Food and beverages aren’t being served for on-site consumption.

People are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines and other precautions to safely enjoy the “Ritz Rings & Things Carryout Event at the Surf.”

