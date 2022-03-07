Clear Lake superintendent named finalist in Indianola schools' search

A chance to be closer to grandchildren and opportunity came together for Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee.

According to a press release, the Indianola School Board announced on Saturday that Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee was a finalist for the superintendent position. The other two finalists are Pleasantville Superintendent Anthony Aylsworth and Howard-Winneshiek Superintendent Theodore Ihns.

When asked about being a finalist, Gee said it was a good opportunity for him to go to a bigger school district and to be closer to his eight grandchildren who are in that area. He added there are only four districts he would consider applying to in the Des Moines metro, with Indianola being one of them.

"I look at Indianola as a lot like Clear Lake," said Gee.

Gee became superintendent of Clear Lake School District in 2016. He said he really enjoys Clear Lake, the opportunity to apply for the Indianola position was something he didn't want to pass up.

"I really do enjoy my time here in Clear Lake with the community and the school district," Gee said.

According to National Center for Education Statistics, The Indianola is a school district size of 3,612 students and six buildings. The district employs 300 certified personnel and an additional 230 support staff according to the district website.

"It's a great honor to be named as a finalist. They had a lot of good candidates," said Gee.

The Indianola School Board is working with McPherson & Jacobson, an executive recruitment firm based in Omaha, Nebraska, to find their next superintendent. Indianola's search started after current Superintendent Art Sathoff submitted his retirement in late December.

Interviews will take place March 7-10. Stakeholders will have the opportunity to meet all three finalists and submit input to the school board about each. The school board intends to make their selection by March 11, according to the release.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.