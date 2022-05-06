Clear Lake students give back to local community

A good way to care for your community is through an act of service.

Clear Lake High School held its second annual Service Learning Day on Wednesday morning. Over 400 students and around 60 staff members worked on a variety of projects to help out their community.

English teacher Mary Jo Peterson, science teacher Anne Meester, and National Honor Society students spent over three months planning the service day. This year is the second year for the event and had 28 different service projects. A member of National Honor Society was paired up with a group during the event, introducing the service and why it is important.

The idea of bringing service learning day came from Peterson’s previous school in Wisconsin, one that she wanted to bring to Clear Lake.

“When we didn’t have j-term last year, it was like now’s the time when we kind of need something,” said Peterson.

Students worked on building picnic tables, cleaning local community spots, and a range of other projects. Some of the services had students traveling to help out, like at One Vision and Clear Lake VFW.

One groups was working on creating teacher appreciation gifts for their teachers as a project. Each of the gifts had a small pun attached to it based on what it was. English teacher Morgan Gallagher had students over the past few months write letters of appreciation to their favorites, which were paired with the appreciation gifts.

Gallagher said the service learning day was a good way for understand that helping others should be a priority and honoring where they come from.

“I think (the service learning day) shows that we’re home of quality kids,” said Gallagher. “They want to do good things. They just need that opportunity for them to do those good things, so it gives them an avenue to do it.”

Sophomore Brandi Janssen and Marissa Owen was helping assemble the appreciation gifts. Owen said what service means to her is giving back to the community that has done things for the students.

“Since this a second year we’ve done it. It’s always been exciting, especially for the students. We get to look forward to the day of helping each other and brightening people’s day instead of focusing on learning. It gives us a nice mental break,” said Janssen.

“For me being new here, my old school didn’t do this,” said Owen. “It’s a great thing that I get to finally do for my community and something I’m just learning to do and getting new knowledge as a new student.”

A different group was baking a variety of cookies for local law enforcement. Family and consumer science teacher Linette Meinders oversaw their work as they pulled trays of baked goods out of ovens.

Meinders said it was important for students to learn service since it is their community and how to give back. Senior Aimee Groeneweg, who was a part of baking efforts, had similar thoughts to Meinders on why service learning is important.

"It's really nice because I grew up here and I feel like this community kind of raise me. I get to give back to them and everyone's giving back to the community," said Groeneweg.

Peterson said others outside of the school have asked how they can become involve, either with service themselves or being a location for students to come to.

“Part of it is teaching the kids what goes on in the community and then having them participate in some way,” said Peterson.

Service Learning Day is one of the final events of the year for students at Clear Lake High School. Gallagher mentioned it was a good way for kids to to relax a bit since May is a wild month for students. For Groeneweg, it is a good final chapter in her high school career.

"I want to continue to volunteer after high school, so it just nice to volunteer now and get everyone involved," said Groeneweg.

Peterson, who is retiring this year, hopes that Service Learning Day becomes a staple for years to come.

“I hope it’s a tradition. It could be a different time of the year but I hope it continues,” said Peterson.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.