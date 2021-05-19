Clear Lake structure fire causes an estimated $40K in damages

The Clear Lake Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Clear Lake on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire department responded to the fire at 1509 N 24th St. in Clear Lake just before 2 p.m.

Upon arrival at the single-story home, "light smoke" was escaping an overhead garage door and a "heavy fire" could be scene in the kitchen, a press release from the Clear Lake Fire Department stated.

"An aggressive interior attack was made with the aid of positive pressure ventilation," the release said. "The fire was quickly brought under control and extensive overhaul was done."

Clear Lake firefighters were assisted at the scene by one engine company from the Ventura Fire Department, two members of the Clear Lake Police Department and Alliant Energy. The Clear Lake Fire Department responded with one ladder company, one engine company, one medic unit and one support truck with a total of 11 firefighters.

Damage from the fire is estimated at $40,000, the release said; the property is insured. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The owners weren't home at the time of the fire but discovered it when they returned and contacted the emergency dispatch center.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

