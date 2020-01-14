Clear Lake sets public hearing on wellness center financing

The city will contribute no more than $700,000 in general obligation bonds and no more than $300,000 in general fund revenue to support and/or reimburse the school’s funding of the elevated walking track, multi-purpose rooms, indoor playground area and other amenities to be determined after the required notices and public hearings.

If the City Council approves the bond issuance after the public hearing, the estimated tax increase would be 88 cents per month — or $10.59 a year — for a residential property owner with an assessed value of $175,000, Flory said.

That number is based on a 10-year note with a net interest rate of 1.5% through a private local bank.

“I expect the interest rate to be better than 1.5%,” he said. “That is a conservative projection on my part.”

Flory said the net impact of debt issued will be less after fiscal year 2021, even with the health, wellness and recreation center bond because the city will make its last $250,000 debt-service payment for the fire station project.

The debt-service rate for the fire station bond payment is about 36 cents per $1,000 of taxable valuation, so residents would see a net decline of 25 cents per $1,000 of taxable valuation with the new debt.