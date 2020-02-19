Clear Lake sets public hearing for 2021 property tax levy

The general fund levy, which funds the city’s public safety, library, park and recreation, public works and administration departments, is increasing $0.17852 per $1,000 taxable valuation from fiscal year 2020.

While the tort, employee benefit and debt service levies are decreasing by a total of $0.17852 per $1,000 taxable valuation from fiscal year 2020.

Under the recommended tax rate, residential properties with an assessed valuation of $150,000 in Clear Lake would receive a $767 tax bill for city government services, which is $27 less than fiscal year 2020.

The taxable valuation for fiscal year 2021 is $694.8 million, which is a $40.8 million, or 6.3% increase, from fiscal year 2020.

That increase is despite residential, commercial, industrial and multi-family residential rollbacks established annually by the state legislature, Flory said.

“That’s a positive trend,” he said. “Most communities are not seeing that kind of growth, and they’re certainly not seeing those positive numbers. In fact, many are seeing declining numbers in the property tax base, so we’re very fortunate there.”

The residential rollback for fiscal year 2021 is set at 55.07%, which is a decrease from the previous year’s 56.92%.

