Clear Lake sets public hearing for 2021 property tax levy

The city of Clear Lake is looking to keep its property tax levy the same for the third straight year.
That’s what City Administrator Scott Flory said while reviewing the proposed fiscal year 2021 budget with the Clear Lake City Council Monday evening.
Under the proposed budget, the tax levy rate would be $9.70 per $1,000 taxable property valuation — marking the fifth consecutive year the city’s tax levy rate has declined or remained the same.
In fiscal year 2017, the city tax rate decreased from $10.54 to $10.04; for fiscal year 2018, the tax rate declined from $10.04 to $9.80; and for fiscal year 2019, the tax rate decreased from $9.80 to $9.70.
Clear Lake has the fourth lowest tax levy rate among the 95 cities with populations of more than 4,000 in the state of Iowa, Flory said.
“We’ve stayed at No. 4 for a great number of years now, but we’re in some pretty good company,” he said.
According to fiscal year 2020 data, the cities of Eldridge ($6.75), Dyersville ($8.50) and Evansdale ($9.31) have lower tax levy rates than Clear Lake.
The cities with the highest tax levy rates are Ottumwa ($22.46), Fort Dodge ($20.42) and Knoxville ($20.03).
Clear Lake’s proposed fiscal year 2021 property tax rate comprises the general fund levy ($7.68439), tort levy ($0.29925), employee benefit levy ($1.35616) and the debt service levy ($0.36020).
The general fund levy, which funds the city’s public safety, library, park and recreation, public works and administration departments, is increasing $0.17852 per $1,000 taxable valuation from fiscal year 2020.
While the tort, employee benefit and debt service levies are decreasing by a total of $0.17852 per $1,000 taxable valuation from fiscal year 2020.
Under the recommended tax rate, residential properties with an assessed valuation of $150,000 in Clear Lake would receive a $767 tax bill for city government services, which is $27 less than fiscal year 2020.
The taxable valuation for fiscal year 2021 is $694.8 million, which is a $40.8 million, or 6.3% increase, from fiscal year 2020.
That increase is despite residential, commercial, industrial and multi-family residential rollbacks established annually by the state legislature, Flory said.
“That’s a positive trend,” he said. “Most communities are not seeing that kind of growth, and they’re certainly not seeing those positive numbers. In fact, many are seeing declining numbers in the property tax base, so we’re very fortunate there.”
The residential rollback for fiscal year 2021 is set at 55.07%, which is a decrease from the previous year’s 56.92%.
Flory said that means the taxable valuation on residential properties is going to be less, which will ultimately mean a reduction in what residents pay on their property taxes assuming a constant valuation and a steady tax rate.
Clear Lake’s largest source of revenue is property taxes, which will represent about 30% of the city’s total revenues in fiscal year 2021.
However, it also receives revenue from road use tax, local option sales tax, hotel motel tax and other sources.
Flory said the city of Clear Lake’s tax levy accounted for 35% of the total consolidated tax rate of $28.04908 in Clear Lake, while Clear Lake Schools, Cerro Gordo County, NIACC and the sanitary district comprised the rest.
Based on fiscal year 2020, Clear Lake has the fifth lowest consolidated tax rate among 95 cities with populations over 4,000 in Iowa.
The cities of Spirit Lake ($25.72350), Eldridge ($26.41330), Carroll ($26.72378) and Le Mars ($27.82133) have lower consolidated levies than Clear Lake.
The highest consolidated tax levy rates in fiscal year 2020 were Des Moines ($48.71728), Centerville ($47.77258) and Windsor Heights ($47.53182), according to Flory’s budget presentation.
After Flory’s budget review, the Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved a resolution setting a public hearing for the maximum property tax levy for fiscal year 2021, which is from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021.
The public hearing will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 2, at Clear Lake City Hall, 15 N. Sixth St.
Last year, the Iowa Legislature passed a bill that requires cities to approve, by resolution, the maximum amount of tax dollars for the fiscal year budget before it approves its final budget.
If those dollars exceed 102% of the funds collected in the current fiscal year, the vote to approve the resolution must be a two-thirds majority.
The proposed fiscal year 2021 budget is a little more than $20.2 million, with $8.8 million going toward operations and maintenance, $10.6 million toward capital and about $900,000 going to debt service.
Flory said the proposed budget is the largest Clear Lake has had in his 18 years as city administrator.
The final budget hearing will be held March 16.
The 2020-2021 fiscal year begins July 1.
Budget documents are available at City Hall and online at www.cityofclearlake.com ahead of the hearing.
For questions about the proposed property tax levy or budget prior to the hearings, call 641-357-5267.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.