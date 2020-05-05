Clear Lake sets public hearing for $1M budget amendment

The Clear Lake City Council has set a public hearing for a $1 million amendment to its 2019-2020 budget.
The public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. on May 18, at Clear Lake City Hall, 15 N. Sixth St.
“Some of these are not new items,” said Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator. “They are more or less reallocating them from one budget year to the next, so while that item looks like an amendment to our fiscal year ‘20 budget, it was also something that was in our fiscal year ‘21 budget and will no longer be in our fiscal year ‘21 budget.”
The amendment, which is the city’s second during fiscal year 2020, is attributed to an increase in expenditures related to COVID-19 economic development initiatives, hotel and conference center incentives and starting capital projects in 2020 instead of 2021, according to documents provided in the May 4 council packet.
Flory reviewed the budget amendment with the City Council Monday evening.
The meeting, which was livestreamed on the city’s website and social media accounts, was held with Mayor Nelson Crabb and council members Dana Brant, Mike Callanan and Bennett Smith in physical attendance, while Mark Ebeling and Gary Hugi joined via teleconference.
Of the $1 million increase in expenditures, more than $120,000 is related to three initiatives the City Council approved in April to help small independently owned businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city is also installing Plexiglass at the front counter in City Hall in preparation of its reopening to the public. It’s estimated to cost about $7,000, according to the document.
About $356,000 is attributed to a communication system upgrade for the Clear Lake Police Department, a capital project initially scheduled for fiscal year 2021.
“The chief and captain were able to get that bumped up into fiscal year 2020,” Flory said. “There were some concerns they had related to availability of the equipment with the (COVID-19) situation and everything.”
The amendment also includes $225,000 in expenditures for the hotel and conference center project proposed in the Courtway Park Development Subdivision located on land east of Interstate 35 and north of Highway 122.
In April, the City Council approved a memorandum of understanding with JSM Investment LLC, a developer interested in building an 85-room Marriott hotel and a roughly 450-person, 6,000-square-foot attached event center in the southwest corner of the subdivision.
According to the memorandum, the city of Clear Lake would provide JSM Investment:
• A not-to-exceed $50,000 of the total $75,000 franchise application fee after it’s approved and after the approval of the project site plan and building permit as well as commencement of construction.
• A $150,000 incentive should construction — at a minimum the excavation of utilities or footings — begin no later than June 15.
Those incentives, as well as various legal, administrative and civil engineering fees related to the project, are included in the $225,000 line item for the 2020 budget amendment, Flory said.
A $100,000 increase in capital projects and $188,000 in enterprise funds are attributed to work that may begin early on the multi-million dollar street reconstruction and bike lane extension project on Main Avenue should Fourth of July festivities, including the parade, be changed or canceled due to COVID-19.
The project, which was awarded to Wicks Construction of Decorah for $2.2 million in March, features street and utility improvements between 14th and 20th streets. It’s part of a multi-year project, which began in 2017, on Main Avenue between Eighth Street and 24th Street and is estimated to cost at least $6 million when finished.
Flory said no decision has been made related to the city’s Fourth of July celebration, but discussions have been had with Wicks in case the crew would be able to begin work on the project prior to its initial July 13 start date.
The $288,000 is an estimate on the amount of work the contractor would be able to complete before June 30, he said.
The City Council approved its first budget amendment for fiscal year 2020 in March in conjunction with its approval of the fiscal year 2021 budget and property tax levy.
The second fiscal year 2020 budget amendment, if approved, will reflect $18.7 million in revenues and $16.3 million in expenditures, but it will not increase property tax levies this fiscal year. The fiscal year ends June 30.
Flory anticipates many other Iowa cities will be acting on budget amendments related to COVID-19 impacts before May 30.
Due to public health concerns related to COVID-19, the meeting will be livestreamed over the city’s YouTube channel, website and Facebook page. Oral and written objections will be accepted before and during the meeting.
For questions about the proposed amendment, call 641-357-5267.
Bella Parker - Language - Clear Lake
Hunter Kuhlemeier - Social Science - Clear Lake
Jackson Loge - Math - Clear Lake
Jaylen DeVries - Athlete - Clear Lake
Kara Branstad - Arts - Clear Lake
Lydia Futrell - Science - Clear Lake
Sara Faber - Athlete - Clear Lake
Sky Toyne - Music - Clear Lake
WATCH NOW: Star Class 2020
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.