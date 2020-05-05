Clear Lake sets public hearing for $1M budget amendment

Flory said no decision has been made related to the city’s Fourth of July celebration, but discussions have been had with Wicks in case the crew would be able to begin work on the project prior to its initial July 13 start date.

The $288,000 is an estimate on the amount of work the contractor would be able to complete before June 30, he said.

The City Council approved its first budget amendment for fiscal year 2020 in March in conjunction with its approval of the fiscal year 2021 budget and property tax levy.

The second fiscal year 2020 budget amendment, if approved, will reflect $18.7 million in revenues and $16.3 million in expenditures, but it will not increase property tax levies this fiscal year. The fiscal year ends June 30.

Flory anticipates many other Iowa cities will be acting on budget amendments related to COVID-19 impacts before May 30.

Due to public health concerns related to COVID-19, the meeting will be livestreamed over the city’s YouTube channel, website and Facebook page. Oral and written objections will be accepted before and during the meeting.

For questions about the proposed amendment, call 641-357-5267.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

