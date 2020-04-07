Clear Lake sets hearings to provide $140K in assistance to businesses due to COVID-19

“I don’t need to tell you how important small businesses are to our community. They add to the tourism draw for North Iowa,” the letter said. “The chamber is committed to doing whatever we can to ensure our small businesses can make it through the next few months.”

The third initiative would involve purchasing up to $30,000 in Clear Lake Chamber Bucks to distribute to city employees, including volunteer firefighters, in recognition of their “ongoing extraordinary efforts in the performance of their duties to ensure that our local government can continue with the continuity of services that is really critical to the constituency that we serve,” Flory said.

The Chamber Bucks program supports more than 400 Clear Lake businesses.

Crabb said he’s impressed with the united effort between the city of Clear Lake, North Iowa Corridor and Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce to support the city’s small businesses.

“They are the backbone of our communities,” he said.

The City Council unanimously passed resolutions setting the date for the public hearings related to the funding of the three initiatives for 6 p.m. Monday, April 20.