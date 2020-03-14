Clear Lake sets budget hearing for Monday

The Clear Lake City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday for its proposed 2020-21 budget.

The proposed fiscal year 2021 budget is about $20.3 million, with $8.8 million going toward operations and maintenance, $10.5 million toward capital and nearly $900,000 for debt service.

“(It’s) the biggest budget that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” said Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory, who has been at the helm for 18 years.

He said the city has had several budgets approved between $17 million and $18 million in the past. The amended fiscal year 2020 will be about $19.6 million.

Flory said the most significant component of the 2021 budget is the not-to-exceed $4 million general obligation bonds the city plans to issue for the hotel and conference center development in the Courtway Park subdivision east of Interstate 35 and north of Highway 122.

The city plans to pay for the loan with revenue from new property and sales tax generated by the development as well as other future developments in the subdivision, current and future tax increment financing and its consolidated urban renewal area.