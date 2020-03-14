Clear Lake sets budget hearing for Monday

The Clear Lake City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday for its proposed 2020-21 budget.
The proposed fiscal year 2021 budget is about $20.3 million, with $8.8 million going toward operations and maintenance, $10.5 million toward capital and nearly $900,000 for debt service.
“(It’s) the biggest budget that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” said Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory, who has been at the helm for 18 years.
He said the city has had several budgets approved between $17 million and $18 million in the past. The amended fiscal year 2020 will be about $19.6 million.
Flory said the most significant component of the 2021 budget is the not-to-exceed $4 million general obligation bonds the city plans to issue for the hotel and conference center development in the Courtway Park subdivision east of Interstate 35 and north of Highway 122.
The city plans to pay for the loan with revenue from new property and sales tax generated by the development as well as other future developments in the subdivision, current and future tax increment financing and its consolidated urban renewal area.
According to the city’s budget presentation, 26% of its expenditures will go toward community and economic development, 20% will go to public safety, 14% will go to enterprise, like water, sewer, sanitary sewer, garbage collection and landfill, and the remaining will go toward public works, culture and recreation, infrastructure, general government and debt service.
In fiscal year 2021, Clear Lake has some large capital projects on its agenda, including the nearly $2.2 million street reconstruction of eastern Main Avenue from 13th to 20th streets; and its $550,000 contribution to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s operational and safety improvements project on U.S. Highway 18.
Clear Lake’s largest source of revenue is property taxes, which will represent about 30% of the city’s total revenues in fiscal year 2021.
You have free articles remaining.
However, it also receives revenue from road use tax, local option sales tax, hotel motel tax and other sources.
According to the city’s budget presentation, 25% of revenue comes from other taxes and tax increment financing, 21% from bonds, 12% from charges for services, 8% from intergovernmental and 1% from each use of money and property, licenses, special assessments and miscellaneous revenues.
Last year, the Iowa Legislature passed a bill that requires cities to approve, by resolution, the maximum amount of tax dollars for the fiscal year budget before it approves its final budget.
If those dollars exceed 102% of the funds collected in the current fiscal year, the vote to approve the resolution must be a two-thirds majority.
Earlier this month, the City Council approved the maximum property tax levy for fiscal year 2021 at $9.70 per $1,000 taxable property valuation.
The council’s action marked the fifth consecutive year the city’s tax levy rate has either declined or remained the same.
In fiscal year 2017, the city tax rate decreased from $10.54 to $10.04; for fiscal year 2018, the tax rate declined from $10.04 to $9.80; and for fiscal year 2019, the tax rate decreased from $9.80 to $9.70.
The public hearing will take place at 6 p.m. Monday at Clear Lake City Hall, 15 N. Sixth St.
After the public hearing, the city council is expected to vote on the budget, and the city will submit the certified budget to the state prior to its March 30 deadline.
The 2021 fiscal year runs from July 1, 2020, to June 31, 2021.
Budget documents are available at City Hall and online at www.cityofclearlake.com ahead of the hearing.
For questions about the preliminary budget prior to the hearing, call 641-357-5267.
Simply Nourished (0).jpg
Simply Nourished (1).jpg
Simply Nourished (2).jpg
Simply Nourished (3).jpg
Simply Nourished (4).jpg
Simply Nourished (5).jpg
Simply Nourished (6).jpg
Simply Nourished (7).jpg
Simply Nourished (8).jpg
Simply Nourished (9).jpg
Simply Nourished (10).jpg
Simply Nourished (11).jpg
Simply Nourished (12).jpg
Simply Nourished (13).jpg
Simply Nourished (14).jpg
Simply Nourished (15).jpg
Simply Nourished (16).jpg
Simply Nourished (17).jpg
Simply Nourished (18).jpg
Simply Nourished (19).jpg
Simply Nourished (20).jpg
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.