The city of Clear Lake, Clear Lake Historical Society, and Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the unveiling of the National Register of Historic Places plaque at the iconic Clear Lake Seawall.

The seawall was listed on the National Register of Historic Places after a successful petition by the Clear Lake Historical Society in January.

Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Stacy Doughan welcomed residents and supporters of the seawall restoration. Mayor Nelson Crab remarked that upon his arrival to Clear Lake in the 1960s he was directed to "Meet us at the seawall," a refrain heard over and over in Clear Lake as the historic structure is a favorite gathering place.

The history of Clear Lake's Historic Seawall is one of community collaboration, and it's restoration is no different. City staff worked closely with Historic Preservation Committee members and RDG Planning and Design, including Scotney Fenton, an architect with considerable restoration experience.

In 1931 a flood damaged the pier and dance floor located where the seawall park is now. The loss was tremendous. With such a lovely space and incredible view, the city knew that it must make new plans for the area.

By November 1935, planners had determined that Franklin Roosevelt's second New Deal would allow for workers from the Works Progress Administration group based in Mason City to build what was then called a retaining wall.

Workers used granite stones picked from area fields and hand cut them to size for the structure. A unique mortar with a higher concentration of sand was developed to maintain structural integrity through Iowa's harsh weather changes. It was completed in just four and a half months and opened to the public in May 1936.

Now, in 2023, the seawall has been fully restored and placed on the National Register of Historic Places, guaranteeing it's survival for generations to come.