Clear Lake Schools will close for 30 days

The Clear Lake Community School District will be closed for 30 days.

That’s what the district announced Sunday evening after Gov. Kim Reynolds recommended Iowa schools close for four weeks after discovering the substantial community spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“Additional information will be released as soon as we have it made available to us,” the district said on its Facebook page.

The district’s announcement came after other area schools, like Mason City and Newman Catholic, announced they would be closed.

Reynolds recommendation was made in consultation with the Iowa Department of Public Health and based on CDC guidelines, according to a press release.

On Sunday, the Department of Public Health was notified of four additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 22 positive cases.

According to IDPH, two cases are related to international travel. The individuals are residents of Allamakee County, one is a middle-aged adult between 41-60 years; the other is a child, age 0-18 years.