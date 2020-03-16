Clear Lake Schools will close for 30 days

The Clear Lake Community School District will be closed for 30 days.
That’s what the district announced Sunday evening after Gov. Kim Reynolds recommended Iowa schools close for four weeks after discovering the substantial community spread of COVID-19 in the state.
“Additional information will be released as soon as we have it made available to us,” the district said on its Facebook page.
The district’s announcement came after other area schools, like Mason City and Newman Catholic, announced they would be closed.
Reynolds recommendation was made in consultation with the Iowa Department of Public Health and based on CDC guidelines, according to a press release.
On Sunday, the Department of Public Health was notified of four additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 22 positive cases.
According to IDPH, two cases are related to international travel. The individuals are residents of Allamakee County, one is a middle-aged adult between 41-60 years; the other is a child, age 0-18 years.
The third case is a middle-aged Johnson County resident with no identified travel-related risk or exposure to a known COVID-19 case and is considered the second case of community spread in Iowa. The fourth individual resides in Polk County and is a middle-aged adult and indicates a third case of community spread.
The governor is scheduled to hold a press conference later today. The press conference will be open to credentialed members of the press and streamed on her Facebook page, the press release states.
The state of Iowa is developing policies to ensure continued access to child care during this time of emergency, including meals for low income students.
COVID-19 was first linked to an outbreak in Wuhan, China, but cases have subsequently been identified in several countries, including the U.S.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Those most at risk of the virus are older adults and individuals with underlying health conditions.