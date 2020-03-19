Clear Lake Schools set up remote learning amid coronavirus

It’s the district’s goal that all teachers will be able to work remotely by the end of the week, Gee said.

“I think we need to limit the amount of people here and then make sure we communicate with all staff if they do have an underlying health issue or anything like that, they’re certainly able to work from home,” said Mike Moeller, school board member.

The district’s COVID-19 plan highlights the tools teachers will use to educate students and what students from preschool through 12th grade will learn.

All students from Kindergarten to 12th grade will have access to either a Chromebook or iPad by Monday, Gee said. Students in sixth through 12th grade already have school-issued devices, but they’re expanding the offering to its elementary-aged students for remote learning.

A survey was sent to all families within the district to determine those who didn’t have internet access and 20 said they didn’t.

Gee said CL Tel, a local broadband internet, phone, TV and security provider, approached the district about helping those families connect to the internet, so the children aren’t at a disadvantage.