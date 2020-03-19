Clear Lake Schools set up remote learning amid coronavirus

The Clear Lake Community School District is preparing its teachers to educate students while they’re outside the classroom over the next four weeks due to COVID-19.
Superintendent Doug Gee reviewed the district’s plan with the school board Wednesday evening during a special meeting at the Clear Lake Middle School.
“The underlying theme to this whole thing when we talked to our staff is that there wasn’t anybody (who thought that) we should let kids just sit there for the next 30 days without any kind of learning,” he said.
The district announced it would be closed for four weeks Sunday evening after Gov. Kim Reynolds recommended Iowa schools to do so after discovering the substantial community spread of COVID-19 in the state.
During the meeting, the school board made that decision official by unanimously approving the closure of Clear Lake Schools until April 12.
Gee said he’s been participating in daily webinars with Iowa Department of Education and Central Rivers Area Education Association officials for guidance on how best to proceed for the district’s students and staff.
“This is a fluid situation,” he said. “But … we’ve been proactive about it.”
District administration has been working with teachers at all three schools this week to set them up to educate remotely through a variety of tools, like Google Classroom, Zoom, Flipgrid, Screencastify and others, over the next four weeks or longer.
It’s the district’s goal that all teachers will be able to work remotely by the end of the week, Gee said.
“I think we need to limit the amount of people here and then make sure we communicate with all staff if they do have an underlying health issue or anything like that, they’re certainly able to work from home,” said Mike Moeller, school board member.
The district’s COVID-19 plan highlights the tools teachers will use to educate students and what students from preschool through 12th grade will learn.
All students from Kindergarten to 12th grade will have access to either a Chromebook or iPad by Monday, Gee said. Students in sixth through 12th grade already have school-issued devices, but they’re expanding the offering to its elementary-aged students for remote learning.
A survey was sent to all families within the district to determine those who didn’t have internet access and 20 said they didn’t.
Gee said CL Tel, a local broadband internet, phone, TV and security provider, approached the district about helping those families connect to the internet, so the children aren’t at a disadvantage.
“We don’t want this to be just the kids that are familiar with working online and doing that kind of stuff,” he said. “We want this to be all our kids to keep as much on pace as possible.”
An update was also provided to the school board about the district’s food service options for students who receive free and reduce lunch.
Clear Lake Schools applied for the summer free-and-reduced lunch program, and while the district wouldn’t usually qualify, a waiver is being offered to feed children and Gee believes it’ll be approved.
Gee said the district started offering carry-out meals for students in need on Tuesday. On Tuesday, 131 meals were served and 157 were on Wednesday.
It’s the district’s hope, once its application for the summer program is approved, that it would be able to start delivering meals by using its bus drivers and bus stops.
“We’re going to figure out a way to make sure that our kids and are families are taken care of through this time,” Gee said.
Kitchen staff will be working on a rotating basis throughout the four-week period.
During the special meeting, the school board unanimously passed a pandemic pay resolution for the district’s hourly and non-exempt employees.
According to the resolution, the district’s hourly and/or non-exempt employees will be paid their customary and regular pay and benefits for up to four weeks while schools are temporarily closed. Such employees include paraeducators, bus drivers, food service workers, custodians and office support staff.
Gee said full-time teachers, who have yearly contracts with the district, will also be paid during the closure. The district has the part-time and full-time staff pay budgeted for the 2019-2020 school year.
Students from all the schools will have an opportunity to pick up books, instruments and other items left in their lockers this week before online learning begins Monday.
The lockers at the middle school were open and stuff was sitting near the office and entryway with students’ names on it Wednesday evening.
Gee said it looks like the last day of school in March.
Clear Lake School Board President Chryl Bergvig said she’s never seen anything like this in her time in education.
There are still questions about how the school’s closure will affect graduation, prom and grading, Gee said.
School board member Tony Brownlee suggested the district create a frequently-asked-questions page for district families and community members to reference throughout this uncertain and ever-changing situation.
For more information and updates, visit www.clearlakeschools.org of the Clear Lake Community School District Facebook page.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.