Clear Lake schools, city agree to terms on wellness center

The Clear Lake Community School District School Board approved the letter of intent with the City of Clear Lake on Tuesday night, outlining how the wellness center will be planned and paid for and by whom.
"Really it just shows the good faith that the city wants to work with the school and we want to work with them on this process," Superintendent Doug Gee said.
The key to the letter of intent, if the bond passes, is the 28E agreement that will govern how the facility will be run, Gee said.
"Even though they're going to be running it, we absolutely want to have some say in how that's done," he said.
According to the letter, the school will lead the design of the building in the first construction phase of the project in alignment with the wants and needs of the school, though they'll still consult with the city.
"It's going to be up to us to design it the way that we really want to design it," Gee said. "That was important to me."
Though the letter isn't legally binding, it also includes a commitment of $700,000 from the city in general obligation bonds and $300,000 in general fund money, for a total commitment of $1 million.
"That's going to basically pay for that track on the second floor and then also the fitness center and then the indoor playground," Gee said.
The walking track, fitness center and indoor playground will all be for community use and the school will not use them, according to Gee.
With the letter of intent signed, the school board and the city can now work on a 28E agreement for the project after the March 3 election, which contains the $18 million bond vote.
