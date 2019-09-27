{{featured_button_text}}
Clear Creek Preschool

Clear Creek Preschool is one of the projects the Clear Lake Community School District has funded using revenues from Iowa’s Secure and Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE, Fund in recent years.

 CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette

A new high school kitchen and commons area, an expanded band room and a new preschool.

Those are some of the projects the Clear Lake Community School District has funded using revenues from Iowa’s Secure and Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE, Fund in recent years.

“We don’t have any debt service, and we haven’t for the last three years,” Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee said. “It’s really helped our taxpayers.”

On Nov. 5, residents in the Clear Lake school district will vote on whether to adopt a revenue purpose statement specifying the use of revenues from the SAVE Fund on or after Jan. 1, 2031.

If voters pass the public measure, the school district’s current revenue purpose statement — in effect until 2031 — will be extended until 2051. A simple majority is needed for the measure to pass.

“We’re getting this out of the way now, so if, especially with legislation changing, we get in a situation where we want to pass a SAVE bond that extends beyond 2029, we can,” Gee said.

He said the revenue purpose statement residents are being asked to vote on in November is the same one they passed in 2010.

In May, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed Iowa House File 546 into law, extending the statewide penny sales tax to Jan. 1, 2051, which is projected to generate $26.2 billion between 2019 and 2051 for school districts.

SAVE, which replaced all local sales and service taxes on July 1, 2008, was created to help Iowa school districts fund infrastructure projects as well as provide property tax relief.

Clear Lake received more than $1.2 million in statewide sales and service tax revenue in fiscal year 2018, according to the most recent Iowa data.

Gee said the revenue helps the district cover “big expenses,” like a $30,000 water heater and boiler.

“If we didn’t have that, we’d be taking general fund money for it,” he said.

School and city officials are exploring a partnership to build a health and wellness center on the south side of the Clear Lake High School gym.

Ideas for the center include additional gym space, a walking track, meeting space for seniors, exercise classes such as yoga, and an indoor swimming pool.

The school district already owns the land where the center would be built, and utilities are already in place.

Ideally, the public would vote on a bond issue for the project in March 2020, and the best-case scenario would be for it to be completed in November or December 2021.

Gee said the project’s scope, and how it will be funded, haven’t been determined yet, but sales tax revenue would give the district flexibility.

Earlier this month, Okoboji, Spirit Lake and Spencer residents passed revenue purpose statements related to SAVE Fund revenue in special elections.

For Clear Lake election information, including where and how to register to vote, visit the Cerro Gordo County Auditor's page under the "Elections and Voting" tab on the left side of the page.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

