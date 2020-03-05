Clear Lake school, city officials move forward after passage of $18M bond referendum

The letter of intent states the city and the school district may consider a health, wellness and recreation center as well as adult and youth recreation programs related to the center in a formal 28E agreement.

A formal 28E agreement would be executed no later than 30 days after the successful passage of the public referendum, the letter of intent says.

Once the results are canvassed, the district hopes to get bids out for the Lions Field Complex improvements, so the work can take place this summer, Gee said.

Gee said he and a school board member will likely begin conversations with Flory and Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb related to the city’s contribution to the health, wellness and recreation center and a 28E agreement this week.

The district and the city still have to discuss — and finalize — the facility and operational components of the center, Gee said.

"There's a lot of work to come, but it's fun work planning new projects," he said.

Flory said the city appreciates the school board’s interest in collaborating with the City Council on this project.

The district hopes to begin the construction of the wellness center in the fall.