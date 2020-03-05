Clear Lake school, city officials move forward after passage of $18M bond referendum

The coming weeks are bound to be busy for Clear Lake’s school and city officials as details related to the health, wellness and recreation center’s operation begin to take shape.
The new health, wellness and recreation center is among projects included in the school district’s $18 million bond referendum that voters approved 1,012 to 464 on Tuesday during a special election, according to unofficial results from the Cerro Gordo County Auditor’s Office.
“We have a big job ahead in working with the school on final design and operational issues for the health, wellness, and recreation center project because the voters have clearly demonstrated that they want it,” said Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator. “But we look forward to that and making this very positive for the community.”
Nearly 1,500 people voted on Election Day at Zion the Zion Lutheran Church, City Hall and Clear Lake Church of Christ polling sites, which Superintendent Doug Gee said was an impressive turnout because its almost triple the number who came out for the November school board elections.
"It shows the community was engaged in this whole process," he said.
Tuesday’s vote gives the school district the authority to issue debt for construction and improvement projects at its elementary school, middle school and high school facilities.
District officials, with members of the community, have spent months — even years — determining the scope of the referendum.
Some of the projects included in the referendum are security upgrades at Clear Creek Elementary (estimated to cost between $350,000 and $450,000), improvements at Lions Field Complex (estimated between $3 million and $4 million) and a wellness center (estimated to cost about $10 million).
Residents voiced support for the health, wellness and recreation center in an online survey and three listening posts this fall.
City and school officials began exploring a partnership to build a health, wellness and recreation center on district property south of the Clear Lake High School gym, north of First Avenue North and east of North 20th Street, last fall.
In December, the Clear Lake City Council formalized its support for the project by approving a letter of intent with the school district that outlines the parameters for the partnership.
According to the letter of intent, the Clear Lake Community School District will lead the design, construction and financing of the project based on its needs, while the city will be responsible for its day-to-day operations, including staffing, cleaning, general maintenance and routine repairs of the facility.
The city of Clear Lake will contribute no more than $700,000 in general obligation bonds and no more than $300,000 in general fund revenue to support and/or reimburse the school’s funding of the elevated walking track, multi-purpose rooms, indoor playground area and other amenities.
The letter of intent states the city and the school district may consider a health, wellness and recreation center as well as adult and youth recreation programs related to the center in a formal 28E agreement.
A formal 28E agreement would be executed no later than 30 days after the successful passage of the public referendum, the letter of intent says.
Once the results are canvassed, the district hopes to get bids out for the Lions Field Complex improvements, so the work can take place this summer, Gee said.
Gee said he and a school board member will likely begin conversations with Flory and Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb related to the city’s contribution to the health, wellness and recreation center and a 28E agreement this week.
The district and the city still have to discuss — and finalize — the facility and operational components of the center, Gee said.
"There's a lot of work to come, but it's fun work planning new projects," he said.
Flory said the city appreciates the school board’s interest in collaborating with the City Council on this project.
The district hopes to begin the construction of the wellness center in the fall.
With the referendum’s approval, the school’s total property tax levy will remain at $10.39 per $1,000 taxable property valuation for the fourth year in a row.
On Monday, the Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved its maximum property tax levy at $9.70 per $1,000 taxable property valuation for the third straight year, despite its contribution to the health, wellness and recreation center.
The Clear Lake school board is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, and the city council will meet again March 16. Agendas for those meetings aren’t currently available.
Gee, who is in his fourth year at the helm, said he appreciates the community’s support of the bond referendum, the school board, the staff and the students.
“I’m proud to serve as the superintendent in the Clear Lake community,” he said.
For more information about the Clear Lake bond referendum, visit https://sites.google.com/view/bondreferendum.
