Clear Lake school board to decide on Return to Learn Plan this month

The Clear Lake Board of Education has yet to decide what the 2020-2021 school year will look for its students and staff.
District officials, like many across the country, have spent weeks — if not months — grappling with how to best educate their students while keeping them and their employees safe in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The reason I’m putting it off as long as I can is because I just feel like this is changing so rapidly,” Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee said.
The district is considering three Return to Learn plans for the upcoming school year: online, on-site or a hybrid of the two.
Gee highlighted the multi-page plans, which he drafted in collaboration with district administrators and local public health officials, Tuesday evening during the school board’s monthly meeting.
The plans are separated into four grade-level categories, including pre-K through second grade, third through fifth grade, sixth through eighth grade and ninth through 12th grade.
They outline how Clear Lake Schools will operate during the pandemic and the steps it plans to take to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus within its district.
“This thing may be fluid,” he said. “There may be times where we’re going from one (plan) to the other to the other.”
Gee said because of the fluidity of the situation, each student will receive a device at the beginning of the year that they’ll be able to take home.
The district is waiting for guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa Department of Education.
Under the online plan, students would use their assigned device to attend classes led by their teachers who would be instructing from their classrooms instead of their homes.
The hybrid plan would include dividing elementary, middle school and high school classes into groups, and the groups would rotate attending class in person every other day. On the days students aren’t in the classroom, they’d be required to attend class virtually.
Gee said the district secured a Zoom subscription with its CARES funding that it plans to use throughout the year because of its options.
The on-site Return to Learn Plan Gee reviewed with the school board Tuesday is 25 pages.
It details how classroom instruction, transportation, medical care and lunch would be provided as well as how school equipment would be cleaned, where hand sanitizer would be located, and the use of face coverings by students and staff.
No matter which plan the district chooses, attendance will be mandatory and grading will be required for all grade levels under the Iowa Department of Education’s guidance. Gee said.
CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft, who attended Tuesday’s meeting, said he was impressed with the district’s in-depth Return to Learn Plan.
School board member Chad Kuhlers asked Gee if there’s a threshold, or number of positive COVID-19 cases, in the on-site plan that would warrant switching to remote, and he said the district is still waiting for guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
“All of these questions are up in the air, and Doug and my team we’ve talked and we’re talking to Dave (Versteeg) over in Mason City because it’s not clear yet,” Hanft said. “We’re asking the same questions. How is this going to play out? How is it going to work? I’ve got as many questions as anyone about how this coming back to schools is going to look.
“All we can do is continue to help facilitate and that’s why I wanted to be here tonight just to introduce myself, let you know we’re continuing and will work hard to have conversations with the school and help it work through this process.”
According to the 2020-2021 district calendar approved earlier this year, Clear Lake is scheduled to start school on Monday, Aug. 24.
The school board plans to make a decision about the 2020-2021 school year, or at least the start of it, after a work session at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29.
Gee said after Clear Lake’s Return to Learn Plan is finalized, he plans to send a survey to district parents to gather feedback about it, knowing that it could change before or after school starts given the situation.
School board member Tony Brownlee suggested the district do a series of virtual town halls to educate, inform and answer questions related to the plan.
Gee said the district is considering ways to notify the community about its Return to Learn Plan or how to involve it in its upcoming work session.
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (1).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (2).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (3).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (4).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (5).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (6).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (7).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (8).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (9).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (10).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (11).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (12).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (13).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (14).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (15).jpg
Clear Lake splash pad opening day (16).jpg
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.