Clear Lake school board to decide on Return to Learn Plan this month

CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft, who attended Tuesday’s meeting, said he was impressed with the district’s in-depth Return to Learn Plan.

School board member Chad Kuhlers asked Gee if there’s a threshold, or number of positive COVID-19 cases, in the on-site plan that would warrant switching to remote, and he said the district is still waiting for guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

“All of these questions are up in the air, and Doug and my team we’ve talked and we’re talking to Dave (Versteeg) over in Mason City because it’s not clear yet,” Hanft said. “We’re asking the same questions. How is this going to play out? How is it going to work? I’ve got as many questions as anyone about how this coming back to schools is going to look.

“All we can do is continue to help facilitate and that’s why I wanted to be here tonight just to introduce myself, let you know we’re continuing and will work hard to have conversations with the school and help it work through this process.”

According to the 2020-2021 district calendar approved earlier this year, Clear Lake is scheduled to start school on Monday, Aug. 24.