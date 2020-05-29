Clear Lake school board OKs sale of bonds with 1.94% rate

The Clear Lake Community School District received a favorable response to its $18 million bonds sale.
The school board in a 4-0 vote, with Chad Kuhlers absent, directed the sale of its general obligation bonds to Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc. of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Wednesday afternoon during a special meeting.
The winning bid, with a 1.94% interest rate, will save taxpayers about $2.1 million in interest over the 20-year bond repayment period and provide $18,854,950 in net spendable proceeds, said Matthew Gillaspie, managing director at Piper Sandler in Des Moines.
“These are really, really good results,” said Doug Gee, Clear Lake schools superintendent.
Robert W. Baird & Co. submitted the lowest of five bids the school district received with interest rates between 1.97% and 2.60%.
Other bidders were UMB Bank of Dallas, Texas; KeyBanc Capital Markets of Cleveland, Ohio; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC of New York; and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC of New York.
Gillaspie reviewed the bond sale results with the school board via Zoom.
“With this COVID-19 thing going on obviously I’m sure all of you are aware of the stock market, the bond market, has been in sort of an upheaval,” he said. “The stock market’s gotten a little bit more consistent but there for a while, and actually even up to this morning, we weren’t certain you were going to get lots of bids because of the structure of your bonds because they’re larger than $10 million, which means they’re non-bank qualified but they’re also not giant.”
The district’s $18 million bond referendum was approved 1,012 to 464 during a special election on March 3.
The vote gives the school district the authority to issue debt for construction and improvement projects at its elementary school, middle school and high school facilities.
Some of the projects included in the referendum are security upgrades at Clear Creek Elementary, improvements at Lions Field Athletic Complex and a $10 million health, recreation and wellness center.
Gee attributed the district’s results to its Standard and Poor’s rating of AA-.
The long-term rating was assigned to the district’s $18 million general obligation bonds on May 8.
“(AA-) is a very good rating for the school, very high rating,” Gillaspie said. “It’s actually probably the highest rating that most schools in Iowa could possibly expect to get. There may be one or two that can get to the next level at AA, but most schools would be in the A or A+ range in Iowa, so that you have a AA- is quite good.”
According to its S&P credit profile, the AA- rating was assigned to the Clear Lake Community School District’s bonds because of its strong tax base, voter support and good financial management policies and practices.
The bond sale came two weeks after the school board approved the advertising for sale of its general obligation bonds, electronic bidding procedures and the official statement.
The Robert W. Baird & Co’s true interest rate — or “weighted average” — for the 20-year bond repayment schedule is 1.97%, including fees as well as premiums and discounts.
The winning bid was restructured, resulting in a true interest rate of 1.94%, to accommodate the district’s desired annual debt-service tax levy resulting in a 1.94% true interest rate, Gillaspie said.
The district will pay a 5% interest rate on its bonds from 2021 to 2026, and then, it’ll drop down to 2%.
Clear Lake will pay $1,827,214, including principle and interest, in fiscal year 2021, which is less than what the district budgeted, according to the debt service schedule. The estimated levy will be $1.91 per thousand of property valuation.
In 2026, which is when the bonds will be callable, the levy will drop to $1.05.
“Now that $1.05 is based off of today’s property value, so by the time you get out there into that fifth year, you will have a new property value, very likely higher than what it is today,” Gillaspie said.
That means, he added, the levy will likely be lower than $1.05, especially toward the end of the debt service schedule as property values increase.
Because the district is paying a higher interest rate in the early years of the debt service schedule, it’s received a $1,084,000 premium.
After the estimated bonding costs and underwriting costs are subtracted from the bond principle and premium, the district will have nearly $18.9 million to spend on architecture, construction and other costs related to its bond referendum.
Gillaspie said other school districts have taken steps to pay off their debt service in a shorter time frame and Clear Lake could do the same if it had excess sales tax revenues or decided to do a surplus levy.
Clear Lake school board will adopt various bond issuance resolutions at its June 9 meeting.
The district's first payment, about $247,946 in interest, will be due on Dec. 1, 2020.
“Congratulations to you guys, especially in this COVID-19 environment, on a really, really successful bond issue for the district,” he said. “Good luck with your project.”
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
