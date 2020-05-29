Clear Lake school board OKs sale of bonds with 1.94% rate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Clear Lake Community School District received a favorable response to its $18 million bonds sale.

The school board in a 4-0 vote, with Chad Kuhlers absent, directed the sale of its general obligation bonds to Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc. of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Wednesday afternoon during a special meeting.

The winning bid, with a 1.94% interest rate, will save taxpayers about $2.1 million in interest over the 20-year bond repayment period and provide $18,854,950 in net spendable proceeds, said Matthew Gillaspie, managing director at Piper Sandler in Des Moines.

“These are really, really good results,” said Doug Gee, Clear Lake schools superintendent.

Robert W. Baird & Co. submitted the lowest of five bids the school district received with interest rates between 1.97% and 2.60%.

Other bidders were UMB Bank of Dallas, Texas; KeyBanc Capital Markets of Cleveland, Ohio; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC of New York; and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC of New York.

Gillaspie reviewed the bond sale results with the school board via Zoom.