Clear Lake School Board OKs raises for teachers, staff

Full-time teachers within the Clear Lake Community School District will receive a raise next school year.

That comes after the Clear Lake School Board unanimously approved a tentative agreement for 2020-21 with the Clear Lake Education Association Tuesday evening.

The total package, including salary and insurance, equals a more than 4% increase, Superintendent Doug Gee said.

“I don’t know of any other district that’s at that high of a percentage for a full package, so it’s a very good raise,” he said. “They’ve been very good the last couple years in terms of being patient with us as we’ve gotten ourselves, as you can see, in a very good financial position.”

This is the second year the Clear Lake Education Association’s initial proposal nearly mirrored the School Board’s initial proposal.

Under the agreement, all current full-time equivalents will receive a $1,800 raise.

That raise is in addition to the $1,500, or 3.81%, increase to the base wages. A first-year teacher with a bachelor’s degree will make $40,881.

All supplemental, or extracurricular, positions will receive a $500 increase under the approved agreement.