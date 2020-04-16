Clear Lake School Board OKs raises for teachers, staff

Full-time teachers within the Clear Lake Community School District will receive a raise next school year.
That comes after the Clear Lake School Board unanimously approved a tentative agreement for 2020-21 with the Clear Lake Education Association Tuesday evening.
The total package, including salary and insurance, equals a more than 4% increase, Superintendent Doug Gee said.
“I don’t know of any other district that’s at that high of a percentage for a full package, so it’s a very good raise,” he said. “They’ve been very good the last couple years in terms of being patient with us as we’ve gotten ourselves, as you can see, in a very good financial position.”
This is the second year the Clear Lake Education Association’s initial proposal nearly mirrored the School Board’s initial proposal.
Under the agreement, all current full-time equivalents will receive a $1,800 raise.
That raise is in addition to the $1,500, or 3.81%, increase to the base wages. A first-year teacher with a bachelor’s degree will make $40,881.
All supplemental, or extracurricular, positions will receive a $500 increase under the approved agreement.
The School Board has also approved salary increases for the district’s para-educators and support staff.
On March 31, the board unanimously approved the tentative agreement with the Teamsters and the Clear Lake Para-Educators.
Under the agreement, the minimum salary for a para-educator is $13 an hour. Current para-educators’ will be bumped up to $13 an hour or 50 cents an hour, whichever is greater.
District support staff, including custodians, food service employees and bus drivers, will receive wage increases between 3% and 5.5% after School Board action on Tuesday, Gee said.
Custodians will receive an additional 75 cents an hour.
Servers and dishwashers will receive 37-cent increase to their hourly wage, while cooks will receive a 40-cent increase and kitchen managers will receive 50 cents more an hour.
Bus drivers will receive an additional $50 a month or 40 cents an hour for hourly employees.
Gee said the district is able to grant the salary increases in 2020-21 without raising its property tax levy.
On Tuesday, the School Board unanimously approved the fiscal year 2021 budget, including an overall tax rate of $10.39 per $1,000 taxable valuation. The tax rate has remained the same for four straight years.
The raises are effective July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021.
