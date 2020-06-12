Clear Lake school board OKs high school graduation ceremony

There will be no live music from the high school band or choir, but instead, recorded music will be used throughout the ceremony.

There also won’t be handshakes after students receive their diplomas, Murphy said.

Hand sanitizer will be available at the entrances of the gym, and masks are strongly recommended for everyone.

Families are discouraged from congregating outside after the ceremony for photos.

“They want everybody to disburse, go home, take their pictures elsewhere if they want to do that,” Murphy said.

In addition to modified in-person graduation ceremonies, other high schools across Iowa have decided to hold virtual or outdoor graduation ceremonies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, Clear Lake’s Lions Field Athletic Complex, which includes its football field, is undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation project.

The project, awarded to Dean Snyder Construction, is slated to be completed later this summer.

The ceremony will be livestreamed on CLTel channel 1 and the Clear Lake Community School District’s Facebook page for those unable to attend the event.

Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.

