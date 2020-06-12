Clear Lake school board OKs high school graduation ceremony

The Clear Lake Community School District will celebrate its graduating seniors with an in-person ceremony.
The Clear Lake Board of Education gave district administration the green light to hold the 2020 graduation ceremony at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, in the Clear Lake High School gym.
The ceremony was rescheduled in May at the recommendation of Cerro Gordo County Public Health and the Iowa Department of Education due to COVID-19.
Although the ceremony will take place, it’ll look different than years past, Clear Lake High School Principal Chris Murphy said.
Murphy provided an overview of some of the guidelines the district, in consultation with public health officials, will be following during this year’s ceremony Tuesday evening during the school board meeting.
He said everyone, including students, staff and families, will be required to social distance, and the gym will be set up to accommodate such requirements.
The in-person ceremony will be open to seniors’ immediate family only, Murphy said, noting each student will receive four tickets.
About 90 students will participate in ceremony, he said.
“Anyone who is high-risk or above 60 years old, they’re encouraging not to attend,” he said.
There will be no live music from the high school band or choir, but instead, recorded music will be used throughout the ceremony.
There also won’t be handshakes after students receive their diplomas, Murphy said.
Hand sanitizer will be available at the entrances of the gym, and masks are strongly recommended for everyone.
Families are discouraged from congregating outside after the ceremony for photos.
“They want everybody to disburse, go home, take their pictures elsewhere if they want to do that,” Murphy said.
In addition to modified in-person graduation ceremonies, other high schools across Iowa have decided to hold virtual or outdoor graduation ceremonies amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Currently, Clear Lake’s Lions Field Athletic Complex, which includes its football field, is undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation project.
The project, awarded to Dean Snyder Construction, is slated to be completed later this summer.
The ceremony will be livestreamed on CLTel channel 1 and the Clear Lake Community School District’s Facebook page for those unable to attend the event.
Bella Parker - Language - Clear Lake
Hunter Kuhlemeier - Social Science - Clear Lake
Jackson Loge - Math - Clear Lake
Jaylen DeVries - Athlete - Clear Lake
Kara Branstad - Arts - Clear Lake
Lydia Futrell - Science - Clear Lake
Sara Faber - Athlete - Clear Lake
Sky Toyne - Music - Clear Lake
WATCH NOW: Star Class 2020
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
